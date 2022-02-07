‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says She Nearly Appeared on Show Before Alex Trebek’s Passing

With a winning streak of 40 games and a total of nearly $1.4 million, Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider certainly had a memorable time on the trivia show. However, there was a chance that she could have met the legend behind the game, Alex Trebek.

Originally, when Schneider auditioned for the show, she was supposed to appear far before her actual first filming date on November 17, 2021. She passed the first round of interviews and received the call to be on Jeopardy! in 2020, back when Trebek was still hosting the show. Unfortunately, though, that’s when the Covid pandemic hit. According to Schneider, the show had to delay her tapings. Sadly, Trebek passed away on November 8, just nine days before the future champion would appear.

“The first taping date that I was scheduled for was shortly before Alex Trebek passed away. I obviously didn’t know that at the time, but I knew the time was limited, so I was pretty happy that it looked like I’d actually managed to get the chance to play with Alex,” Schneider recalled.

“And then at the last minute, there was some kind of COVID thing that canceled taping. They rescheduled me, and then, before my next date to be there, Alex did pass away,” the Jeopardy! champ continued. “And at that point, because they’d already rescheduled me a few times there, they just put me on hold until they felt like things were stable and settled down just so as to not have to keep rescheduling me.”

While Schneider didn’t get the chance to meet the incredible game show host, it’s safe to say he would be incredibly impressed with her performance.

What’s Next for the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ?

Now that Schneider has finished her run on Jeopardy!, the future continues to look bright for the software engineer. Recently, she detailed her plans for some of her winnings. According to Schneider, she and her partner will soon be embarking on an international vacation for some well-deserved R&R.

“Travel is definitely a part of the plan,” Schneider told The Post. “I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day.”

She also added that the two have already begun their luxurious travels during a recent stay in the Golden State.

“We went to this really fancy, boutique hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, last Saturday night, specifically for its giant bathtubs,” Schneider said during a Q&A session with the New York Times.

As for the rest of her winnings, the Jeopardy! champ hinted at “a potential down payment on a house, but we’re doing some fun shopping in the meantime. No big-ticket items, but I’m refreshing my wardrobe, things like that.”