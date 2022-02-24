‘Jeopardy!’ Celebrates One Contestant Being Cancer Free

There are all kinds of fun and interesting contestants on Jeopardy! Tonight, the show celebrates Christine Whelchel, a breast cancer survivor.

Being a contestant on Jeopardy! takes a lot. It takes training, practice, confidence, and even then you might not make it. So, it is always good to celebrate and congratulate the players on the show. They put themselves out there and sometimes, things don’t go their way. Other times, they win 40 games in a row, right?

Well, that last part has only happened twice… ever. Ken Jennings and Amy Schneider. Jennings, the GOAT and one of the current hosts of the show, is still doing his hosting duties. He was able to introduce this great contestant that has been through so much leading up to her appearance on Jeopardy!

The story is wild. Christine was diagnosed just last March. Her medical team wanted to get her in and into surgery as fast as possible. After the diagnosis, she sent in applied to be on the show. Then, the night before she went into surgery last May, she had her audition for the show. Now, she’s there and ready to take on the rest of the competition. The best news? She’s cancer-free.

What a story and a journey for the contestant. You can’t help but cheer for Christine after that. And, it appears she had a great time on Jeopardy! This game went into sudden death. Something that rarely, if ever happens. After failing to bid one extra dollar in Final Jeopardy! Christine found herself in a tie. Darn, that math!

Christine went on to win and will return as champion.

‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Ratings Are In

Mayim Bialik is fresh off of her run as the host for the Jeopardy! National College Championship. The tournament was the first of its kind and the finale was able to compete with the likes of This Is Us. Over 5.5 million people tuned in and enjoyed the final game of the big tourney. Perfect right before March Madness.

The Longhorn from UT Austin, Jaskaran Singh, was able to take the top prize of $250,000. That’s more than a couple of semesters of tuition. Now, Singh will get to be in the Tournament of Champions and compete against the likes of Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. What an honor and a tournament for the college student.

Jeopardy! fans were split on the new tournament. Some folks felt that the contestants weren’t as prepared as they should have been. Despite that, the tournament did well and might be coming back next year. Congrats to the champion and hopefully we see more of him later in the TOC.