‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Details Much Needed Extravagant Trip

Former Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider isn’t afraid to pull her $1,382,800 winnings from the rainy day fund. Now that the trivia star has finished her 40-game run on the game show, she’s taking her partner for a well-deserved vacation.

Schneider grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where she still lives today. Now, she’s purchased her plane tickets and packed her bags to travel across the Atlantic to a land of rolling green hills and gorgeous castles. Recently, the Jeopardy! winner spoke about her vacation arrangements as well as a few other projects she has in mind.

“Travel is definitely a part of the plan,” Schneider told The Post. “I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland? Sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And apparently, the happy couple is sparing no expense.

“We went to this really fancy, boutique hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, last Saturday night, specifically for its giant bathtubs,” Schneider said during a Q&A session with the New York Times.

Schneider definitely deserves all the luxuries that Ireland can provide. As she stated before, her run on Jeopardy! was certainly as exciting as it was rewarding, but it was also quite exhausting. Now, Schneider will have the chance to relax and recuperate from the legendary performance. She even took a leave of absence from her job as a software engineer.

Besides their big vacation, Schneider stated that she and her girlfriend have also set money aside “for a potential down payment on a house, but we’re doing some fun shopping in the meantime. No big-ticket items, but I’m refreshing my wardrobe, things like that.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Is Also Working on a Book

While waiting for their plane, the Jeopardy! champ may be working on her new book. According to Schneider, she’s still in the brainstorming portion of the writing process. And while there’s still a lot of work to do, she seems excited to put her fingers to the keyboard.

“There has definitely been a lot of interest in my writing a book, and it’s something I’d love to do,” the Jeopardy! winner shared. “My main focus right now is figuring out what exactly that book might look like; there are a lot of things I’m passionate about, so it’s a matter of narrowing all my ideas down into a coherent book. So, nothing concrete yet, but it’s something I hope to make happen.”

Schneider hasn’t shared much else about her new literary work just yet, but if she’s as good a writer as she is a trivia expert, those books will no doubt fly off the shelves.