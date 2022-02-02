‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Missing Work for Game Show

Most people would love to skip work or school for an opportunity like this. Recently, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider revealed what she told her employer to get out of work during the show.

During an interview, CNN asked Schneider a few questions about her run on the game show. At first, CNN reporter Anderson Cooper admits that her run has been awesome then asks how she feels about it.

“You know, I feel a lot of things,” Schneider answers. “It’s been a pretty overwhelming experience these last few weeks. But mostly good and exciting. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Soon after, Cooper added a follow-up question on what it was like to keep the game show a secret for a while.

“It was hard and I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad I don’t have any more secrets to keep,” she added. “You know, I was able to tell my girlfriend, my mother and my brother, but that was about it. It was definitely a strange feeling being at work, knowing that I had done this historic thing, and nobody knew yet.”

Since the show had to be kept a secret, Cooper asked Schneider if she had to come up with other reasons to take off work.

“I had to give them a reason and it seemed best to tell them I was going on ‘Jeopardy!’ and not that I was mysteriously missing a bunch of time,” Schneider told CNN. “The people that knew about it weren’t people that didn’t watch much ‘Jeopardy!’ and didn’t have a sense of what it meant for me to be going down there that much. They knew I did fine, but they didn’t realize what it would be.”

Additionally, everybody is wondering how Schneider became so quick at the buzzer.

Amy Schneider Discusses Her Amazing Buzzer Skills

If you watched this last season of Jeopardy! then you know about Amy Schneider’s incredible buzzer skills. On Wednesday (January 26), Schneider discussed what helped her become so great at buzzing in.

The 40-game champ beat out the former Jeopardy! champion, Matt Amodio. Last month, Schneider sat down with ABC News where she talked about her fast reflexes with the buzzer.

To start the interview, ABC’s host, Linsey Davis asked, “How have you done this, mastering the buzz? I hear in part you practiced on a pen. Is that right?”

Schneider quickly answered the question with confidence.

“That is correct. I did practice with a pen at home. And I did my best to be timing it right when the host finished and everything like that. But you don’t know until you get there how it’s actually going to go. The at-home practice can only do so much.”

All in all, Amy Schneider had a great run. Now, let’s see if future Jeopardy! contestants can beat her record.