‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals What She Wants to Do Next

Oakland Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider holds an impressive winning streak totaling 40 games. The game show contestant’s impressive victories put her in second place in terms of consecutive wins on the series, just behind Ken Jennings. Her time on the show continued for an entire year coming to an end on Jan. 26, 2022, after she lost to Chicago librarian, Rhone Talsma. In the wake of her winnings, Schneider speaks with the New York Times on what she’s planning next.

New York Times reporter Shane O’Neill spoke with Schneider in a 45-minute live interview covering personal topics such as how many times she tried out for the show as well as how she feels about being a leader for the transgender community. The two also discuss Amy’s experience at Bobby G’s Pizzeria in Berkeley, California, where she developed her skills on trivia nights.

O’Neil wrote a profile piece on the Jeopardy! champ that came out last week. On Wednesday, Amy got into a conversation via Twitter Spaces with Shane O’Neil. One of the most interesting questions the reporter asked was in regards to what she’s planning to do next. To which she replied she’ll take some time off from her current position as a software engineer in order to focus on a new project.

“I’m trying to put together a book proposal to see if that gets interest. That just really needs my focus. I’m really excited about it. The chance to put all the stuff I’ve been thinking my whole life into a book is kind of exciting,” said Schneider.

Amy Schneider reveals start-up costs to compete in Jeopardy!

Amy Schneider continued the conversation outlining the expenses involved while she was on the show. According to Schneider, Jeopardy! won’t front the initial cost for first-time contestants travel and lodging. However, after the first trip, Jeopardy! will pick up the bill for the rest. The third-place prize guarantee’s the winner $1,000 which will typically help most contestants to break even. All the same, Schneider recognizes that not everyone is as fortunate as she is, and the associated costs can be a hardship.

“Between the hotel and taking a little bit of unpaid time off, I was kind of really broke for a while there when America was watching me win a million dollars on TV,” she said.

Fast forward to now, and let’s just say Amy Schneider won’t have any problems covering costs for the foreseeable future. In total Schneider won $1,382,800 during her time on Jeopardy!. When asked about any spending sprees she’s been on, she said she treated herself to a night at a boutique hotel in Half Moon Bay complete with the biggest bathtub she’s ever seen.