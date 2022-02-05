‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Talks the Writing Process on New Book

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider is writing a new book. In a recent interview, she talked about her process.

Schneider sat down with The New York Post to discuss her recent winning streak, what she’s doing with her earnings, and that upcoming book. Schneider recently wowed Jeopardy! fans, garnering the second-longest winning streak of all time with 40 games and earning $1,382,800 over the course of those games.

She broke tons of records during her time on the show, and became the first openly trans person to qualify for the Jeopardy! tournament of champions. With her experience, she definitely has enough to write a book about, and a lot of her fans are very excited about it.

Righ now, it appears Schneider is in the brainstorming portion of the writing process. There’s a lot she could write about.

“There has definitely been a lot of interest in my writing a book, and it’s something I’d love to do,” she said . “My main focus right now is figuring out what exactly that book might look like; there are a lot of things I’m passionate about, so it’s a matter of narrowing all my ideas down into a coherent book. So, nothing concrete yet, but it’s something I hope to make happen.”

No matter what Schneider writes about, there will no doubt be fans lining up to get a copy of her book. She created quite the buzz for Jeopardy! during her time on the show. Now, fans are excited to follow her next moves and root for her during the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik Recently Called Schneider ‘A Really Powerful Figure’

Amy Schneider’s run was historic for the show. Both as a woman and a transgender person, she wound up breaking tons of records all while entertaining the heck out of the audience. Seriously, ratings for Jeopardy! skyrocketed during her reign.

Schneider did have to deal with a lot of harassment during her run by people, but she used her platform to shut down the hate and educate people about her identity. And Mayim Bialik has not only voiced her support but talked about why she loved Schneider’s run so much.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Mayim Bialik, whose hosted the show, discussed why she loved watching Amy Schneider play.

“Her run was historic in so many ways,” Bialik told Hollywood Life. “You know, she’s a really, really powerful figure. And I think it’s also so important to point out that, I consider Jeopardy a nonpartisan, non-political place. It’s a place where people want to tune in to be entertained by people in tremendous intellect. And Amy did that.”