‘Jeopardy!’: Christine Whelchel Wants to ‘Normalize’ What Cancer Recovery Looks Like as She Continues Winning

Jeopardy! contestant Christine Wechdel has said she wants to “normalize” what a cancer recovery looks like as she continues to dominate the game. She brought this up during a Q&A session in a recent episode. The show has since tweeted out the clip.

The piano teacher and church organist originally from Springville, Tennessee has stepped onto the scene as someone to definitely keep an eye on. Guest host Ken Jennings asked her about her new hair.

“After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig, anymore” Wechdel shared. “And I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like.”

“Well, you look fabulous!” Jennings said, “Congratulations on your recovery and on your success on Jeopardy! so far.”

The moment was meant with much deserve claps from the audience.

You can hear Wechdel talk about this for herself in the clip below.

“A strong Jeopardy! player and an even stronger person,” the Jeopardy! Twitter account wrote.

That’s a beautiful thing about Jeopardy!. The people who come to compete are incredibly diverse and have a ton of different backgrounds and experiences. You don’t just learn from the questions. You also learn a lot from the contestants when you tune in.

A Recent ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Just Got Engaged

In other Jeopardy! contestant news, one champion, who beat tons of records during her time on the show, is now engaged. Amy Schneider, who wowed the world with her Jeopardy! skills, is now engaged to her partner, Genevieve.

Apparently, the two both proposed to each other. Schneider shared the heart-warming news over Instagram earlier this week.

“I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I’m so glad to be sharing my life with her. It’s great to be able to introduce her to people as “Genevieve, my fiancée,” she wrote.

The two met through a friend. And while Schneider doesn’t believe in “love at first sight,” she swore that moment came close to it.

“Now, I’d never really believed in ‘love at first sight.’ And maybe I’m just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter… But I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time,” Schneider said in a tweet last December. The two met in 2020.

You’ll be able to see Schneider compete in the Tournament of Champions alongside some incredibly fierce competition. And who knows? If Christine Whelchel continues this winning streak, we may see the two of them compete together someday.