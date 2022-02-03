‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Talks Making Behind the Scenes Friendships

Jeopardy! may be an intense game show pitting people against one another, but it can foster relationships too. A recent contestant recently opened up about his time on the show and making behind-the-scenes friendships.

Jeopardy! National College Championship features 36 students hailing from colleges and universities around the country. The series debuts on February 8, but it already finished filming. Stephen Privat, a competitor on it, talked about his experience. Speaking to KATC, the political science major talked about what he was allowed to. When describing the experience as a whole, he said he was thankful for meeting the people he did and it helped establish long-lasting friendships.

“It was an amazing experience,” Privat began. “I loved being able to hang out in L.A., meet 35 other incredibly smart college students and compete against each other on national television. We all really bonded over this shared experience and have created some amazing friendships. Sadly, I can’t give out any spoilers as to how I did, so I guess you’ll just have to watch to find out!”

Considering how fierce the competition can get, it’s interesting the competitors can walk away with no hard feelings when everything is said and done.

You’ll be able to watch the college students yourself starting next week. In addition to winning a trophy, the victor will walk away with a huge $250,000 cash prize. Mayim Bialik returns to host the event, with it appearing on ABC and Hulu, giving you a few options to watch.

Stephen Privat Also Discussed How He Joined ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’

Besides talking about the new friendships he forged on the show, Stephen Privat also talked about how he joined Jeopardy! National College Championship in the first place.

In the same KATC interview, Privat disclosed his passion for the show bloomed in early childhood. “I’ve been watching ‘Jeopardy!’ ever since I was a kid,” he said. “It is my favorite television show, and it has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete on it.” However, enthusiasm will only take you so far, so how did he actually get on the show?

As one might expect, the process for this college student special is a bit different than normal. There’s also COVID to take into consideration, which Privat covers. “There were several different auditions (on Zoom because of COVID), where I had to take several 50 question tests and play mock games against a few other potential contestants,” Privat explained. “I must have done pretty well on those because a few months later I got a call saying I made it on.”

Continuing, Privat said the experience was “so surreal” and a dream come true for him.