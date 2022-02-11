‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Didn’t Like One Slight Name Tweak in Recent Episode

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik unknowingly put a bee in the bonnet of diehard fans ever since she took over for Ken Jennings.

Bialik and Jennings have been switching off hosting “Jeopardy!” since the start of Season 38. Jennings had a fairly long stretch from November through January, and now it’s Bialik’s turn again. But upon her return, fans noticed a slight change to her hosting habits.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Bialik has started saying “Single Jeopardy” instead of the traditional “Jeopardy” round. Perhaps it’s because the first round is followed by Double and Final Jeopardy, but fans are NOT happy about the change. You can see some of their responses to Bialik’s adjustment in the Tweets below.

There's no reason hearing Mayim say "Single Jeopardy" should annoy me as much as it does but it makes me irrationally annoyed. — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) February 4, 2022

Me every time Mayim Bialik says “single Jeopardy” #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Lz1y79MKNf — Lydia Butler (@moonlovr26) February 5, 2022

For the record, we don’t know if this is a decision that Bialik exclusively made. The “Jeopardy!” showrunners could well have introduced the new phrase and asked her to try it out. If she put it in herself and the showrunners didn’t approve, they’d likely have stopped filming and asked her to redo the take.

Some fans aren’t bothered at all by the change though. In fact, they find it funny that some fans are so up in arms by such a minuscule detail.

“I’m going to exclusively refer to the first round of #Jeopardy as ‘Single Jeopardy!’ from now on simply because it seems to bother a whole lot of weirdos. In fact, the second round is now ‘Double Single Jeopardy!’ and it’s followed by ‘Final Single Jeopardy!’,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

For next season, to make it official. Graphic design is my passion. pic.twitter.com/YgbhGwB3XV — IWC Panel Member (@ElDandyJason) February 7, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Introduces Second Chance Tournament

In other “Jeopardy!” news, executive producer Michael Davies has introduced a new tournament that will run later this year. It’ll take place after the National College Championship but before the Tournament of Champions.

The Second Chance Tournament provides previous contestants with the opportunity to play again. Traditionally, the game show has strict rules about contestants returning to play. But Davies felt that some incredible players deserved another shot after facing off against powerhouses like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

The National College Championship provided Davies with the reason to put the Second Chance Tournament into effect. Currently, 36 quarterfinalists are facing off for 12 semi-final spots. Then, there will be four winners from the semifainsl. But since there are only three spots in the final, the person with the least amount of money doesn’t advance.

This felt unfair to the “Jeopardy!” executive producer, so Davies decided to invite the fourth semifinalist winner to the Second Chance Tournamnet. Other eligible contestants must have competed since the last Tournament of Champions in 2021. At this point, they’re still figuring out the criteria for who should join. But the winner does earn a spot in this fall’s Tournament of Champions.