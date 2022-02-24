‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rally Around Mayim Bialik After Confession

Whether or not you watch “Jeopardy!” chances are you’re familiar with Mayim Bialik. The star is not only a game show host, but an accomplished actress, podcaster, and a neuroscientist. When she’s not switching off co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings on “Jeopardy!” you can find her on screen in her FOX sitcom “Call me Kat.” If TV isn’t really your thing, Bialik also hosts her podcast titled “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.” Additionally, the well accomplished woman is directing her first feature film, “As They Made Us,” which will debut in April. Point is, Mayim Bialik is everywhere these days. But what is she like behind closed doors?

The star recently gave fans some insight into her personal life when she shared some interesting details on Tik Tok. On Monday, she showed her Tik Tok audience around her bedroom at home, showing how she keeps her inner peace no matter how much she has on her plate. In a tidbit that the 46 year old called “embarrassing,” she revealed that she keeps a meditation corner in her room.

“This is kind of embarrassing but ones of the things that I did during this last year of the pandemic is I tried to find spaces in my home that could bring me comfort,” Mayim admitted in the clip. “Because without all the places that I normally go to distract me or do fun things, it was feeling kind of hard. It was feeling hard. So, I turned a tiny meditation corner in my bedroom. Don’t laugh.”

Mayim Bialik Shares Her Meditation Corner

As soon as the 46 year old muttered the words, “Don’t laugh,” she began giggling at herself.

“I’m laughing because what I think the Gwyneth Paltrow version of this is which is very different,” she explained. She showed the camera a cupboard filled with “all pretty things” including crystals, incense, candles, and other relaxing items.

“This is my meditation corner,” Mayim continued. “I sit here. I turn off all the lights at night and I just put [one] light on and I light some candles. Sometimes I just sit. Sometimes I do meditate … I don’t mean to by embarrassed by it. It’s just something I’ve never had, and I really like it.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Has Plenty of Advice For Prioritizing Mental Health

Immediately, Bialik’s fans showered their support in the video’s comments, praising her for putting mental health first. “No embarrassment, no laughing. Everyone needs a space of their own. Yours is just like you, cool and cute,” one person wrote. “Well done. Enjoy the peace and calm,” another added. “GREAT IDEA! A safe and serene space right at home. 🤔 I want to do this now! 🥰🥰,” a different fan said.

It looks like Mayim has shared mental health tips on Tik Tok before, too. In one video, she details how when she finds herself speed running through her day, she forces herself to take a pause for some deep breaths. “Instead of seeing every destination as just the pit stop to the next destination, trying to find where I am in space is really, really helpful,” she said in the video.