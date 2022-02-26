‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Left Stunned After Rare Tie

Jeopardy! created quite the stir this week when contestants faced a rare tie during a mid-week game, leading to an unprecedented tie-breaker round.

Earlier this week, the long-running answer-question game show, Jeopardy! crowned a new champion. However, the road to this championship was a complicated one as game show contestants Christine Whelchel and Henry Rozycki found themselves going nose to nose with an unexpected tie during Double Jeopardy!. And, fans were having a ball with the unusual event.

“OMG A TIE BREAKER,” tweets one Jeopardy! fan after the unusual tie game.

“man this was a close game all around,” the Twitter user adds in the recent post.

OMG A TIE BREAKER🤭🤭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 man this was a close game all around👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #JeopardyCollegeChampionship #Jeopardy — Arpita Venkatesh 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@orcalover93) February 19, 2022

Another Twitter user channeled a little bit of Jeopardy! cohost Mayim Bialik’s on-screen character Kat from Call Me Kat with a hilarious tweet exclaiming a hilarious “Holy cats” as they share how impressive they found the unique event to be.

“#Jeopardy Holy cats!” the Twitter post exclaimed.

“I’ve never seen a tie before for Final Jeopardy!,” the Jeopardy! fan continues. “That was interesting!”

#Jeopardy Holy cats! I’ve never seen a tie before for Final Jeopardy! That was interesting! — Ginger ♥️ (@lilginger864) February 24, 2022

Another Twitter user notes that ties are so rare, viewers were unsure of how a tie could be broken to declare an ultimate winner.

“That was the first time I’ve ever seen a tie on #jeopardy,” notes the game show fan.

“I was wondering how they would break one if it happened,” the Twitter user adds.

That was the first time I’ve ever seen a tie on #Jeopardy. I was wondering how they would break one if it happened. — Jason H (@JasonTH) February 24, 2022

An Unprecedented ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment

When Jeopardy! contestants Christine Whelchel and Henry Rozycki went head to head in the game show’s final round, they found themselves in an unusual predicament. As this Jeopardy! round began, Whelchel was leading in the game with $19,000 in winnings. However, the returning champion Henry Rozycki was close behind with an impressive $17,000 in wins.

As the players entered the round, they were given the category: Play Characters. The clue read “A 1949 review noted the ‘wrong formula for success of this character and ‘fatal misconceptions about his place in the scheme of things.’” The answer was “Who is Willy Loman?” the protagonist from the award-winning stage hit Death of a Salesman.

All three Jeopardy! contestants answered correctly. And, with her decent lead, Whelchel could’ve certainly won the game. However, her wager put her neck and neck with Rozycki as their winning totals amounted the same.

We had ourselves a tiebreaker today. What a nailbiter! pic.twitter.com/kPyswRCwVc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 24, 2022

“We had ourselves a tiebreaker today,” notes the Jeopardy! Twitter page earlier this week.

“What a nailbiter!” the tweet continues.

Overall, Whelchel took the win when a tie-breaker round was put into place. In this round, contestants were asked to buzz in with an answer within 30 seconds of hearing the clue. The first one to do this with the correct answer would be declared the winner. The category was “Flowers.” The question read “After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of fallen World War I soldiers.”

Whelchel buzzed in with the correct answer: “What is poppy?” clenching the win for the Jeopardy! player.