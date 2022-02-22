‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want to Know Why Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Have Different Intros

“Jeopardy!” fans are still asking for clarity on if the show will choose a new permanent host.

Season 38 of “Jeopardy!” marks the first season that features both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as hosts. This week was particularly action packed as the show wrapped up it’s National College Championship, but fans noticed something interesting. As Jennings and Bialik rotated with hosting duties, “Jeopardy!” announcer Johnny Gilbert introduced the two personalities in slightly different ways.

As “Jeopardy!” fans may already know, when Jennings enters the stage, Gilbert announces “And now hosting Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings.” However, when Bialik comes out to greet contestants and get things rolling, Gilbert uses slightly different language. “And now here is the host of Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik,” Gilbert announces.

As Bialik and Jennings have traded off hosting duties multiple times, fans of the show have asked for a clear answer on if one of them will become the new permanent host. One fan wrote on Twitter, “So why is Ken Jennings ‘hosting’ Jeopardy, and Mayim is announced as ‘the host’ of Jeopardy? Asking for a friend. Something you’ve already decided?”

TV Critic Weighs In On ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Questions

One fan even took the question to Matt Roush, a critic for “TV Insider.” Roush finally addressed it in one of his Q+A’s.

“I’ve had several viewers ask me about this, and when I reached out to the show, I received no response — and if the hosts have commented on this, I’ve missed it,” he wrote.

“The way I look at it is that the hosts have surely signed off on these introductions, and for Mayim Bialik, it reflects that her role is defined. She’s the host of tournaments and prime-time specials … and she fills in during the regular show when Ken Jennings isn’t available,” he continued.

“Whereas with Ken, he’s serving as the daily host ‘for now,’ and until or unless Jeopardy! names him the permanent host going forward beyond this season, that’s how it will stand,” he concluded.

“Jeopardy!” has yet to give an official comment, but with the knowledge we already have, Koush’s explanation makes sense. When executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from his role as permanent host, the show brought in Jennings and Bialik to fill those shoes. At first, Jennings took on weekday hosting responsibilities while Bialik handled primetime specials through the end of 2021. However, in December, “Jeopardy!” revealed that both Bialik and Jennings would continue to share hosting duties through the end of Season 38, which will come to a close in July.

As much as fans love Ken Jennings, he most likely won’t be on the show’s stage forever. The current co-host has a different job on the show, and is simply filling in while it’s needed. While anything could happen, the show has yet to make an official comment.