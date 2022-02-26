‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s All the Details on Amy Schneider’s Recent Engagement

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is officially engaged! The game show star shared the news via her Instagram profile this week, showing off her ring side by side her partner.

“She said yes!,” Schneider wrote in the caption. “Well, actually I said yes. But then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol. I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I’m so glad to be sharing my life with her. It’s great to be able to introduce her to people as ‘Genevieve, my fiancee.’”

Congratulations to the happy couple! The pair both showed off their manicured hands and simple but beautiful rings. Diamond expert Mike Fried told Us Weekly that each ring looks like its about 1 carat. Fried also estimated that each ring has a value around $20,000.

“One stone looks to be a round brilliant and the other an oval cut,” he told Us. “They’re both set on beautiful four-prong solitaire settings that allow maximum light to hit the diamonds.”

Amy Schneider Reveals How She Met Genevieve

In a December twitter thread, Schneider shared with her followers the wonderful love story between her and Genevieve.

“In the summer of 2020, my friend was hanging out at my apartment, talking on the phone to her boyfriend, and somehow or other she wound up inviting her boyfriend’s sister over to my place, to give her a ride somewhere. That sister turned out to be Genevieve,” the 43-year-old revealed.

She continued, “Now, I’d never really believed in ‘love at first sight.’ And maybe I’m just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter.. But I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time.”

The TV personality opened up about the fact that the two didn’t start dating right away. However, she says their friendship was quite valuable to the both of them.

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Regularly Shows Love For Her Partner

“For various reasons, we didn’t actually start dating until February 2021, but that time as friends was really valuable, and we both think we have a long future together. Finally, in March, we completed our family when we adopted a cat, Meep.”

Just one year later and after a whirlwind few months for Schneider, the pair are taking it one step further. The love the two share is undeniable, and Schneider frequently gushes over her partner on social media. After one lengthy “Jeopardy!” reflection thread at the beginning of this year, Amy still took time to show her appreciation for Genevieve knowing she probably wouldn’t see it. “Genevieve, I know you never read these threads, but I love you so, so much, and I wouldn’t trade you for all the Jeopardy wins in the world!”

There’s no details on a wedding date yet, but we’ll definitely be seeing more of Amy Schneider this year. The former “Jeopardy!” contestant will compete in this year’s Tournament of Champions and is sure to be a force to be reckoned with.