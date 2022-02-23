‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s How the National College Championship Performed Ratings-Wise

The “Jeopardy!” National College Championship, which ran during primetime on ABC, performed well in ratings for its final episode.

ABC spread out the tournament over the last few weeks, and on Tuesday, the finale aired. It tied NBC’s “This Is Us” for the highest demo rating of the night at 0.7, per TVLine. In terms of viewership, an impressive 5.5 million people tuned in, second only to the three “FBI” franchise shows that aired on CBS.

All in all, the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship revealed that a quiz show could do perfectly well in a primetime slot. If we’re lucky, the upcoming Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions will perform similarly well.

During the final round of the college tournament, however, UT Austin student Jaskaran Singh took home the prize. He received $250,000 cash, an awesome trophy, and a spot in this fall’s Tournament of Champions. It’ll be interesting to see the college student face off against “Jeopardy!” superstars like Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

After the episode aired, Singh took to Twitter to thank all his friends and family for supporting him throughout his “Jeopardy!” journey.

“Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties),” Singh began in his first tweet.

He added, “Also want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I’ve met (except Alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook ’em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions!”

‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Winner Jaskaran Singh Opens Up About Tournament

After the final round, “Jeopardy!” National College Championship winner Jaskaran Singh talked behind the scenes about how it felt to walk away with $250,000.

“That feels pretty awesome,” Singh said in a video posted to the show’s Instagram page. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more, so that’s really great.”

Most college students graduate with loads of debt rather than mounds of cash. Singh will be well ahead of the game.

In terms of strategy, the champion admitted that he didn’t really have one going into the final round. “I just sort of just buzz fast and know things, and that’s pretty much it. I don’t think there’s much more to it,” Singh said.

And the best part of the whole thing for Singh wasn’t traveling to L.A. or stepping onto the “Jeopardy!” stage. Or even winning. “I met so many cool people from all over the country, it was a really great experience,” the UT Austin student confessed.