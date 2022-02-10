‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Who Qualifies for the Second Chance Tournament

Here is everything you need to know about the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament. It will be introduced in the National College Championship.

The Jeopardy! National College Championship is currently airing on ABC. The new edition of the game show brings 36 intelligent college students to the stage. Competing for $250,000, the stakes are high.

Fans were a bit concerned by the show’s format at first. Spanning over nine, 1-hour long episodes, each night includes two games. Twelve winners will then be chosen to compete in the semi-finals, where only the three highest-earning competitors will head into the final round. This leaves the fourth-place contestant without the chance to prove themselves.

Many Jeopardy! fans believe this to be an unfair format. However, the show’s team is making a change based on viewers’ criticism. Michael Davies makes the announcement on the game show’s website.

“I am happy to announce that we will invite the fourth place finisher back for our postseason Second Chance Tournament that will precede, and feed, at least one player into the Tournament of Champions,” Davies writes.

Davies goes on to say that the idea of a Second Chance Tournament has been in the back of his brain for awhile. This means that past contestants on the show are able to redeem themselves. This tournament will take place right before the Tournament of Champions.

“I started thinking about a Second Chance Tournament almost the day I started on Jeopardy!, when Jessica Stephens beat Matt Amodio, but lost to Jonathan Fisher by just $401. I thought, “Wow, wouldn’t it be a cool idea to have a tournament where we bring excellent contestants like Jessica back?” Like most good ideas, it was quickly apparent that many, many other people – both inside and outside the show – had had exactly the same thought, long before me.”

Eligibility for ‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament

According to Davies, the requirements for the Second Chance Tournament will remain the same.

“We are looking at contestants who appeared on Jeopardy! since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot,” he says. “I know there will be many contestants from previous years who will be howling at this point, and I do not rule out a future opportunity to compete again for some of you. But for now this is part of the postseason for this season.”

The Jeopardy! team hopes that this first try at the Second Chance Tournament will mean more opportunities for prior competitors. History-making contestant Amy Schneider is excited about the prospect as well. Davies mentions her run on the show fondly in his announcement.

Love love LOVE this idea!!!



Also, I truly appreciate the kind words from Michael in this piece. Only the people in that studio really know what it’s like to go through that grind, and so earning their respect really means a lot to me https://t.co/qC34OqMTc6 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 9, 2022

