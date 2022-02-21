‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Has a Hilarious Hope for Paul McCartney’s Upcoming Tour

Alright, Outsiders. What do Paul McCartney and Sir Mix-a-Lot have in common? How about the fact that Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings would love to see them perform in the same show.

If there’s anything we can count on, it’s that Ken Jennings always has a joke or two up his sleeve. He’s without a doubt one of the all-time greats on the popular game show as a contestant. He holds two Jeopardy! records for Most Consecutive Games Won with 74 games, Highest Winnings in Regular-Season Play with $2,520,700, and he is second in All-time Winnings, just behind fellow legend Brad Rutter.

However, Ken Jennings is just as loved by Jeopardy! fans as a host thanks to his witty personality and his hilarious sense of humor. Both of those were on display on Friday afternoon in Jennings’ latest tweet.

If you haven’t heard yet, Paul McCartney will be returning to the road this year with his 13-show Got Back Tour. It will be launching this spring at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. He will also make stops in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore. You better believe that Ken Jennings is excited about it — for more than one reason.

Who knows whether or not Ken Jennings is actually a Paul McCartney fan? But he made sure to capitalize on McCartney’s Tour name, “Got Back Tour,” with a joke about rapper, writer, and record producer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and his 1992 hit song “Baby Got Back.”

“Mix-a-Lot better be the Seattle opener,” Jennings tweeted.

Mix-a-Lot better be the Seattle opener. pic.twitter.com/3FWF2zT9sh — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 18, 2022

No One is Off-Limits to Ken Jennings on Social Media

If you follow the Jeopardy! host on social media, then you know Ken Jennings doesn’t discriminate. No one is off-limits when it comes to his jokes and witty remarks.

That’s right, folks — Paul McCartney and Sir Mix-a-Lot weren’t the first to be at the end of a Ken Jennings joke and they most certainly won’t be the last. In the past, Jennings has taken shots at the theme song of the 1990s fan-favorite sitcom Friends, and even Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, over who the real GOAT (greatest of all time) is. It’s hard to argue that it’s not Brady, who is a seven-time Super Bowl winner with 10 championship appearances in his career. But what if Jeopardy! was considered a sport just like football? Then, perhaps, you might be able to make a case for Jennings.

Either way, it’s pretty safe to say that Jennings isn’t shy. Whether he’s on stage as a Jeopardy! contestant or as the host of the show, or even when he’s behind his keyboard, Jennings always has something to say and he always finds a way to make us laugh.