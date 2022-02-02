‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Hilariously Begs Paramount Not to ‘Take Away’ His Sweatshirt

While Ken Jennings gets to host Jeopardy! and talk five days a week, he has some material they don’t let him share with fans on the show.

Some of Jennings’ best jokes and bits are over on his Twitter. The host is usually busy with his hosting duties, guest appearances on other shows, and various side projects. But, he is able to take some time to talk to fans and give everyone some laughs along the way.

His latest had to do with a Paramount Plus show. The Star Trek universe has been built out and there are all kinds of shows now on the streaming platform. Jennings was apparently slacking on a project he was supposed to do for Star Trek Prodigy. Check out the post below and see for yourself.

Seeing this tweet reminds me that a PR agency sent my kids swag MONTHS ago in hopes that I would plug Star Trek Prodigy and then I forgot to watch it! But we recently watched it and it's good! Please Paramount don't come take away my sweatshirt. https://t.co/eaaMvkM4tz — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 2, 2022

“Seeing this tweet reminds me that a PR agency sent my kids saw MONTHS ago in hopes that I would plug Star Trek Prodigy and then I forgot to watch it!” the tweet said. “But we recently watched it and it’s good! Please Paramount [Plus] don’t come take away my sweatshirt.”

The animated series is one of just a few new Star Trek shows to come to Paramount Plus. Although it took months, at least the show has that Jeopardy! host endorsement now. Jennings is a bit of an ultimate nerd. So, when he says that the series is good, the series is probably good. Something to get those younger folks into Star Trek.

Now, I don’t think that Paramount has any sort of sweatshirt ninjas. However, Jennings is right to ask for forgiveness. Jeopardy! host comes with a lot of responsibilities. Gotta make sure to review those new shows when possible.

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Showdown

Ken Jennings has stepped aside as host for now. Mayim Bialik has returned. And, there is a big event coming up for Jeopardy! that fans will be looking forward to. The Tournament of Champions showdown between Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider is coming and one of them has talked about how to prepare.

To get ready, Schneider has been doing some studying. She talked to Entertainment Weekly about her strategy.

“I’ve been looking at some of the old Tournament of Champions and trying to gauge the question difficulty. I’ve kind of been planning out how I plan to start preparing for it,” the 40-time champ explained.

The Jeopardy! record books were rewritten by both Amodio and Schneider this season. So, the battle between them at the TOC is going to be so important to determine which one will get the upper hand in the list of all-time greats. So, who will it be? Schneider or Amodio? Fans are going to be on the edge of their seats.