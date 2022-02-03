‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has Thoughts on Those Recent Win Streaks

It’s been a crazy last few months for the hit game show “Jeopardy!” as we have seen numerous winning streaks materialize.

New “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik has had a front-row seat for the incredible winning streaks. Bialik was chosen as a co-host recently along with “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings. The actress and neuroscientist is most known for her role in the sitcom “Big Bang Theory,” playing Amy Farah Fowler. Now standing behind the “Jeopardy!” podium, she has witnessed game show history being made. In just the last couple of months, contestants Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider have rewritten the “Jeopardy!” record books. In an interview with The Wrap, Bialik shares her thoughts on the big winning streaks.

“I think it’s kind of like the stock market,” she says. “Like, if you look at it over a period of five years, 10 years, I think there’s probably more of these kinds of trends. Do I think people are smarter now? No. Is there more information available that never was before? Absolutely. I think it’s been a really fun and special time. But you know, that’s also the fun of ‘Jeopardy!’ You never know what’s going to happen. Someone can seem like they’re winning, winning, winning, and anything can happen — they can have a tummy ache. And that kind of changes the course of their day.”

Bialik never actually got to work with Schneider on “Jeopardy!” because Ken Jennings served as host for her run.

“I couldn’t tell anyone that I didn’t meet Amy,” she continues. “Like, it’s finally Monday night, and I was able to post in support for her and was a little bit relieved that it was finally public because then I didn’t have to go back to work and be like, ‘I can’t say anything.’”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Thoughts on Hosting

Bialik was one of several celebrities to take on guest-hosting duties in the absence of long-time host Alex Trebek. The game show legend passed away in late 2020, losing his battle to pancreatic cancer. After a lengthy search process, it was Bialik and Jennings who stepped into the “Jeopardy!” hosting role.

The actress’s guest-hosting gig went very well, leading her to be a popular choice for the full-time role. She says taking on the job has been hard work, but also a very rewarding experience. In a recent talk show appearance, she shares some behind-the-scenes tidbits on what preparation for the show is like.

“It’s very fun,” she says. “I mean, it’s very fast-paced. We film five episodes a day. There’s someone in my ear telling me things all day, which is its own kind of madness. I don’t understand it. I mean, these people have knowledge that is so beautiful.”