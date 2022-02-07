‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Goal as Host

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik recently added “game show host” to her resume, taking the reigns of the quiz show “Jeopardy!”

The always calm and collected Bialik realizes “Jeopardy!” is far bigger than any host can be. Before diving into the venture, she set some simple goals for herself and the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bialik says one of her goals was to put the game above herself and host with dignity and honor.

“I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, and I totally get that,” she says in the interview. “My goal is to blend into the podium as much as I can and have it not be about all of that other stuff. You will not find a human who doesn’t have something that they’ve said, did or thought about, especially in this industry where everything is documented and documentable. You know, that’s the nice thing about me. I really don’t have secrets, people. It’s all out there, and I’ve made a YouTube video about it already.”

The actress turned “Jeopardy!” host is referring to criticism she received when revealing she did not have her children vaccinated at birth. She took much heat from the public who took her comments as an anti-vax stance. Many “Jeopardy!” fans called for her to be relieved of her hosting duties.

“Oh, they had a great time! And look, I think it’s really kind of incredible,” she says. “And it was an absolutely fascinating turn of events to be kind of, like, raked over the coals for literally things that I said and have spoken about. I feel like I weathered it to the best of my ability. It definitely felt embarrassing to be on CNN about being the Jeopardy! host because my kids weren’t vaccinated as newborns.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Takes the Reigns of Hit Game Show

Bialik is most known for work on the hit sitcom “Big Bang Theory,” playing scientist Amy Farrah Fowler. The television star first showed up behind the “Jeopardy” podium as a guest host last year. Upon the passing of longtime game show host Alex Trebek, Bialik was one of several celebrities to get a guest-hosting opportunity. She made the most of her two-week hosting appearance and is one of the show’s two part-time hosts. She shares hosting duties with “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings, the game show’s most successful contestant ever.

In her first few months as host, Bialik has seen the “Jeopardy!” record books re-written. First, it was Matt Amodio who thrilled game show fans with a dominant 38-game winning streak. His record streak would only stand a few months before Amy Schneider came along and won 40 consecutive episodes.

Bialik has been excellent as the show’s host and could be behind the “Jeopardy!” podium for a long time.