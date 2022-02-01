‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ to Family of Former Miss USA

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik is sending her condolences to Cheslie Kryst’s family: “May her family have comfort as they grieve.”

On Monday, news broke that former Miss USA star Cheslie Kryst died by suicide at the age of 30. According to CNN, Kryst took her own life by jumping from a Manhattan building. Fans and family of Kryst are shocked by the news and are mourning her loss.

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik is sending her own condolences to the former Miss USA’s family. Bialik recognizes her for more than just her pageant crown. For example, she mentions Kryst’s work as an attorney and entertainment correspondent.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished attorney, entertainment correspondent and yes: former Miss USA whose tragic death has shocked so many of us. May her memory be for a blessing. May her family have comfort as they grieve. pic.twitter.com/p7ik2q6hlD — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 31, 2022

Adding to her own Twitter thread, the “Jeopardy!” host posts The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. “If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please get help.”

Fans are reacting to Bialik’s post and sending their own condolences via Twitter. “Looking from outside in, she looked like she had altogether from the exterior but you never know how and what a person is going through mentally,” one fan writes.

“Such a tragedy. My heart goes out to her family, friends, and colleagues,” another says.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Congratulates Amy Schneider

Even though she is the “Jeopardy!” host, Mayim Bialik can’t help but root for the contestants. For instance, one of her favorites is the history-making Amy Schneider. Ending her winning streak of 40-consecutive games, the contestant is now a household name. To celebrate her achievements on the show, Bialik took to Twitter to congratulate Schneider.

Congratulations @Jeopardamy for your historic and absolutely beautiful run on @Jeopardy ! You have inspired so many with your brilliance, your eloquence and your absolute awesomeness. I salute you! #AmySchneider #Jeopardamy #Jeopardy #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/l2kTzRvsIu — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 27, 2022

The contestant ended her 40-game run with $1,382,800 in her pocket. Now, she is the second-highest winner in regular season play, as well as the highest winning woman of all time. As the first openly transgender contestant to make it this far, Bialik is proud of all of Schneider’s achievements.

Ken Jennings gets in on the action. The first-place winner gives the contestant a shout-out.

“Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have,” he says.

While fans miss seeing Schneider play the game, we are excited to see what she does next. Catch a new episode of “Jeopardy!” tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST on ABC.