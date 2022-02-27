‘Jeopardy!’: How Many Times Has There Been a Tie?

Between Daily Doubles, very specific wages for Final Jeopardy, and other factors, it can be rather hard to end up with a tie on “Jeopardy!”

Regardless, we’ve seen miraculous ties happen in the past and it always manages to wow fans momentarily. The most recent tie was on Wednesday, February 23. During the show, Christine Whelchel ended up wagering enough to match Henry Rozycki. He was the returning champion for the episode.

Prior to 2016, both Christine and Henry would have gotten to move on and appear in the next “Jeopardy!” game as co-champions. However, the show has since decided that it’s more entertaining and dramatic to only let one person be crowned as the champion.

The tiebreaker round then went into effect. The host must reveal a new category and read a clue. The first person to ring in and state the correct response is the “Jeopardy!” winner. So, how many times have we gotten to see this nerve-wracking tie-breaker process happen?

In the history of “Jeopardy!” there have only been four ties prior to Wednesday making it five, according to Decider. Two of the ties happened because both of the contestants went into the final round with the same total and made the same final wager. This seems like the most reasonable thing to happen. Another tie happened during a teen tournament and was based on a cumulative score. Lastly, this most recent tie is the only time that it was strange bidding during Final Jeopardy created a tie-breaker situation.

More on ‘Jeopardy!’ Amazing Winner

On Wednesday, Christine Whelchel was crowned as the sole champion. Many fans watching at home were rooting for her to take home than win, especially considering the rough times she has gone through recently.

“I was diagnosed in March of 2021 and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the Jeopardy! test. I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May,” she said during the show.

Several people took to social media to congratulate her on the win. One person wrote that she “had a thrilling finish tonight! Christine seems like she’ll be around for a bit-she had a lot of general knowledge across the categories.”

It seems as though Christine has a lot to celebrate. The Tennessee resident got to win $34,000 from that first game, but she now also gets to celebrate being cancer-free. “Everything else went well and I’m cancer-free as of right now,” she got to share with Ken Jennings and the rest of America.

She’s so far got a bit of a streak going as well. She is currently a three-day champion and will return back for more competition on Monday night. She so far has $59,601 in total winnings.