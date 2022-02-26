‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Johnny Gilbert Discusses Humbling Moments with Fans

There are two names synonymous with Jeopardy! Of course, Alex Trebek. But, there’s also Johnny Gilbert the iconic announcer.

At 93-years-young, Johnny Gilbert is still bringing his soothing and wonderful voice to living rooms all over the world. Jeopardy! wouldn’t be the same without him. Truly, he is a legend on the trivia game show, and on all of television. While he gets overlooked at times, he might be the most famous game show announcer ever.

Truly, he is an icon and someone that deserves all the nicest things to be said about him. Check out this little Jeopardy! clip below and see for yourself.

“One thing that I am humbled by is that I meet people who find out who I am,” Gilbert says. “Not that I tell them, but they find out some other way, or the fan mail comes in. And they say how much I’ve helped them, how much I’ve helped them in their lives, they say, ‘Thank you, Johnny.’ And I don’t know what I did. I just… was Johnny. I just did the announcing.”

To put it simply, he was given a talent and he use it.

“God gave me a strong throat and the ability to use it. Can’t ask for more than that.”

Jeopardy! would not be the same without Johnny Gilbert. If you want to see more of that conversation, the caption of the post gave some info.

“Johnny Gilbert, Jeopardy!‘s announcer since 1984, sits down with [Sara Whitcomb Foss] to talk about his legendary carer (from emceeing to game shows), his love for the Jeopardy! family, and the story behind his infamous jackets. Link in bio to listen to the full conversation!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Romantic with Johnny Gilbert

Look, when you have a voice like Gilbert’s then this kind of work is natural. It has to happen this way. While he gets plenty of work on Jeopardy! they will occasionally make him do a little extra. This past Valentine’s Day, Gilbert got an entire category.

“Johnny Gilbert Reads Lyrics From The Heart.” Which is another name for “This Category Will Make Some Fans Blush.” Gilbert’s voice is like silk when he wants it to be. Even at 93, he can probably put out some honeyed words if need be.

“It’s not Valentine’s Day if you’re not curled up in front of a warm fire, listening to Johnny Gilbert with that special someone,” Ken Jennings said on Twitter.

An entire category of Johnny reading off romantic song lyrics? That’s a good gift for just about anyone. Jeopardy! knows they have a legend. And hopefully, he is there to bring us the action until he’s ready to stop.