‘Jeopardy!’: Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Being a Clue on the Show

Actress and sci-fi queen Katee Sackhoff appeared on a “Jeopardy!” clue last night about one of her latest Netflix hits.

You might recognize Sackhoff from any number of projects. She played a main role in “Battlestar Galactica” back in the early 2000s.”Star Wars” fans saw her in Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” where she played the live-action version of her animated character Bo-Katan Kryze. But this “Jeopardy!” clue referenced a different sci-fi series.

In 2019 through 2021, Sackhoff starred in “Another Life” on Netflix as Niko Breckinridge. She’s an astronaut who faces intergalactic obstacles as she and her crew investigate the source of an alien object. The “Jeopardy!” clue in question read, “‘Another Life’ has Katee Sackhoff saving her crew by sending them through one of these intergalactic passageways.”

Think you know the answer? It’s “What is a wormhole?”

Sackhoff gave a shoutout to “Jeopardy!” and Netflix when she saw the clue on TV Thursday night. CinemaBlend reported that she posted about it on her Instagram Stories, but she also put a post out on Twitter. In the photo, we see Sackhoff’s TV paused on the clue. The caption to her post reads, “Do you know? #AnotherLife @netflix @Jeopardy. I truly loved being a part of this show. What a fun ride!”

Do you know? #AnotherLife @netflix @Jeopardy 🚀

I truly loved being a part of this show. What a fun ride! pic.twitter.com/cF2N9kh7SH — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 17, 2022

Unfortunately, Sackhoff’s use of the past tense quickly clued fans in about the state of “Another Life” Season 3. Sounds like the Netflix show won’t be returning anytime soon.

“Awww! Past tense… I take that as it’s not coming back,” one fan commented on her post.

“You mean – no more!!? Surely not!!?!” another fan said.

“It was a great show too, really enjoyed the two series. It kept us wondering where it was going to go and had a strong group of characters excellently brought to us. Thank you!” someone else wrote.

‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Goes Into Tie-Breaker Round

Earlier this week, the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship semifinal rounds concluded. Four contestants won, but only three advanced to the finals based on the amount of money they won in their round. One of those contestants, Liz Feltner from Northeastern University, made it into the finals by answering a tie-breaker question.

Both Feltner and Kristin Donegan from Carnegie Mellon University entered “Final Jeopardy!” with $11,000. They both wagered everything and answered correctly, leaving them tied at the end. Host Mayim Bialik announced that “The Fine Arts” would be the category of the tie-breaker question. First to buzz in with the correct answer earned a spot in the finals.

As soon as Bialik read the clue, “A 1920s trip to France inspired him to compose ‘An American in Paris,'” Feltner’s hand flew to her mouth. She buzzed in right away and said, “Who is Gershwin?”

Feltner’s answer was correct, and she’s now one step closer to earning $250,000.