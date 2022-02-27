‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Looks Back on Photo of Alex Trebek Using the Show’s Tote Bag

Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings gave credit to late game show host Alex Trebek’s fashion courage with a throwback photo of the legend.

Now that Jennings has taken over as part-time host of the trivia show, he surely wants to live up to the great expectations that the role demands. Perhaps, now, Jennings will also take after Trebek’s wardrobe choices.

In the photo that the Jeopardy! host retweeted, Trebek wore one of the game show’s tote bags over his shoulder as he peered over a rocky cliff.

“I have this bag and am always reluctant to use it around. Not Alex!” Jennings said of the photo.

It’s possible that Jennings is hesitant to rock the Jeopardy! merchandise because it tends to draw too much attention to him. If he puts on a pair of sunglasses, he has a good chance of slipping through a crowd unnoticed. But once he puts on something from the show, people start to recognize his smiling face.

However, for Trebek, he never feared a little recognition, even when he was on vacation.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Is Getting Ready to Tie the Knot

Recently, fellow former Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider announced a bit of happy news to the game show community. Since the end of her incredible run on the trivia show, Schneider and her girlfriend have become engaged.

On Instagram, she shared the story behind the proposal. She also added a photo of their hands together. In it, both wore engagement rings.

“She said yes!” Schneider wrote in the caption. “Well, actually I said yes. But then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol. I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I’m so glad to be sharing my life with her. It’s great to be able to introduce her to people as ‘Genevieve, my fiancee.’”

Previously, the Jeopardy! champ also shared their meet-cute story and how their relationship flourished. Apparently, Schneider had a feeling as soon as she saw Genevieve that there was something between them.

“In the summer of 2020, my friend was hanging out at my apartment, talking on the phone to her boyfriend, and somehow or other she wound up inviting her boyfriend’s sister over to my place, to give her a ride somewhere. That sister turned out to be Genevieve,” the 43-year-old revealed.

She continued, “Now, I’d never really believed in ‘love at first sight.’ And maybe I’m just retroactively projecting my feelings back onto that encounter. But I swear I knew when she walked in the door that she was going to be in my life for a long time.”