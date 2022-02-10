‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reacts To News of the New ‘Second Chance Tournament’

“Jeopardy!” is the gift that keeps on giving, and this year, they’re giving some key contestants the chance to come back and play again.

Executive producer Michael Davies announced yesterday that “Jeopardy!” will host a Second Chance Tournament later this year that falls before the Tournament of Champions (ToC). It will allow key players who made an impressive showing but didn’t advance to come on the show again and play for a spot in the ToC.

Ken Jennings, who still holds the record for most consecutive wins in the game show’s history, shared his thoughts on the new tournament earlier this week. The exceptional player turned host has apparently been hearing requests for this kind of tournament for a while.

“After almost two decades of people asking me about this… it’s finally happening!” Jennings wrote on Twitter yesterday. He also shared the official “Jeopardy!” announcement so fans could read up on what the Second Chance Tournament entails.

It’s unclear from Jennings’ response if fans have been wanting to see HIM play in a Second Chance Tournament for almost two decades. Or maybe they recognized that he beat several quality players during his 74-game win streak and wish those players had a chance to try again.

Unfortunately, Davies clarified that the only “Jeopardy!” contestants eligible for this year’s Second Chance Tournament are those who have competed since the last Tournament of Champions in 2021. At this time, they’re still figuring out the criteria for who can participate. The only contestant we know for sure who will appear is the fourth semifinalist for the “Jeopardy! National College Championship!”

How the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Ties into the Second Chance Tournament

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” is already underway. The 36 quarterfinalists will compete for 12 spots in the semifinals. Then, out of the four winners from the semifinals, only three will move onto the finals based on the amount of money they won during their match.

This seemed unfair to the fourth semifinalist winner, however. They won just like the other competitors but didn’t secure quite as much money. So, Davies explained that this player will automatically apply for the Second Chance Tournament later this year.

In addition, the winner of the entire “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will earn a spot in this year’s Tournament of Champions. This ToC is already shaping up to be a legendary run, between Amy Schneider, Matt Amoidio, Sam Buttrey, and other stars competing.

Davies clarified that the ToC wouldn’t occur until about November, as a postseason special that marks the end of the current season. Until then, make sure you keep up with the College Championship airing now and keep an eye out for the Second Chance Tournament coming up.