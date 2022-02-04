‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Buzzy Cohen Starring in Super Bowl Commercial Alongside William Shatner, Dennis Rodman and Danny Trejo

Jeopardy! legend Buzzy Cohen is starring in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial with some other famous faces. We also get to see William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Lindsay Lohan and Danny Trejo in the commercial. Cohen isn’t the focal point of the commercial by any means, but his appearance adds a lot of depth to it.

For those that don’t know, Buzzy Cohen is a Jeopardy! champ. Back in 2016, Cohen won a string of nine games of Jeopardy! For that string of wins, he managed to take home a decent chunk of change: $164,603. That wasn’t the last that fans saw of the game show winner, though. A year later he played in the Tournament of Champions. He managed to win the grand prize of $250,000. Just last year, he hosted the very tournament that he won.

He might not have taken home the most money or won the most games, but he was an instant hit with fans. Even the late Alex Trebek referred to him as “Mr. Personality.” We don’t get to see much of that personality during this commercial, but for those with context, his appearance means everything.

The commercial focuses on Lindsay Lohan as she goes to the gym. The commercial is voiced over by William Shatner, who says that Lohan’s life has drastically changed since she started going to Planet Fitness. Shatner starts to describe all the ways in which her life has changed, and that’s when we see Buzzy Cohen. In the commercial, he’s playing Jeopardy! again, this time against Lohan and Dennis Rodman. Lindsay Lohan beats them both, of course. Not only that, but she beats them at a question about Dennis Rodman.

Suffice to say, the commercial is pretty funny. You can watch it for yourself below.

Buzzy Cohen Is Instantly Recognizable, But We Had to Do a Double-Take For This Star’s Super Bowl Ad

Buzzy Cohen didn’t give us any hints that he would be showing up in a Super Bowl ad. He didn’t really need to, though. We could automatically tell it was him, thanks to the Jeopardy! stage in the commercial. One star gave us a cryptic hint before his Super Bowl ad dropped, though. Arnold Schwarzenegger had posted a picture of him online that left fans curious. Posting a picture isn’t inherently weird for the star, but he was dressed like a Greek god. That’s enough to raise some eyebrows. Some fans thought that maybe he was hinting at a new movie. Now we know that it was all for a BMW Super Bowl ad.

Just like the Planet Fitness commercial, BMW’s ad for the Super Bowl is sure to get some laughs. In fact, they’re less like ads, and more like 30-second comedy skits. Whichever way you want to look at them, they’re an absolute treat.