‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Is Horrified By Valentines Day Cards Featuring Other Champs

Well, Outsiders, it doesn’t sound like James Holzhauer is too into the Valentine’s Day cards tagged to him.

Many people find themselves pretty into the cheesy card to phrases. I mean, if it manages to bring smiles to someone’s face, I believe the sender’s job is done for the day. However, the “Jeopardy!” finds them quite “horrifying.”

Twitter user, @setareh_99, made a virtual Valentine’s Day card for James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and Matt Amodio. It’s one of the cutest things I’ve seen today. Why? Well, listen up everyone! The card includes a picture of each star along with a humorous saying. Ken’s card says, “I feel a Kennection with you. ” Ken’s card reads, “I’ve got it Brad for you.” Matt’s bubblegum pink card says, “Matt about you.” And last, James’ card read, “Spending my Holz-hausers with you.”

This is genuinely horrifying. https://t.co/yqiy8GzoiL — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) February 14, 2022

Holzhauer retweeted the card with the caption, “This is genuinely horrifying.”

Ken Jennings was quick to respond to his co-star’s tweet. “Alarmingly, I thought yours said “spreading” and not “spending” at first glance.”

Fans of the game show hosts collided in the comments with their collections of inappropriate memes and humorous comments. I wonder if Holzhauer found those even more horrifying.

How ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Feel About Amy Schneider Beating James Holzhauer’s Record

“Jeopardy!” constant, Amy Schneider’s, had a historic win on the show as the top earner, as well as the first transgender contestant! As the current champion, she broke the tie between herself and iconic champion James Holzhauer. However, fans have mixed reactions about Schneider overtaking Holzhauer in the show’s Top 3.

After that episode, Schneider sits in third place. She also only trails two other competitors. Currently, Matt Amodio holds second place with a 38-game win streak. Schneider now must work to earn six more wins to be in second place. However, the champion she’ll have much further to go to reach Ken Jennings’ first-place record. In 2004, Jennings went on a 74-game win streak that still hasn’t been beaten yet.

“I’m just blown away. I’ve said, I did start to think about this number [33 wins] a while ago. But I didn’t really think [I’d get here]. That only two other people have done this is just hard to wrap my mind around,” Schneider said about her winning streak.

But fans of the hit game show on Reddit have mixed reactions to Schneider’s victory in support of Holzhauer.

One fan said, “Amy is a great player but I do feel James would stomp her if they had to face off. James would stomp Matt too. I think only Ken could beat James.”

Other fans voiced their support for Schneider and provide her with confidence.

“I appreciate Amy so much, on so many levels! Go Amy!” a YouTube user wrote.

Well, Outsiders, all we can do is wait and see what’s next for the contenders!