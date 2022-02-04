‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Explains How Hosting the Show Is Still ‘Unbelievable’

With Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy! coming to an end, Ken Jennings has stepped back from hosting. Mayim Bialik is back behind the podium.

It has been a couple of months since the last hosting stint that Bialik had. She has to split time between the trivia game show and her Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat. Now that she is back to hosting, fans are ready for another big event to come out.

The Jeopardy! National College Championship is coming up next week. In the wake of that tournament airing, Bialik talked to HollywoodLife about the show, hosting, and more. It hasn’t been an experience that the actress takes lightly, that’s for sure.

“I can’t overstate how it’s changed my life,” Bialik said about hosting Jeopardy! “To be able to combine more of my intellectual interests with sort of the presentation that I’ve been trained to be good at, it’s unbelievable.” She has learned a lot about the culture of the show. “It’s like a family. It’s a really, really beautiful family. And we have a lovely crew and many of them have been there for a very long time. And it’s a joy.”

With the National College Championship coming up, fans are going to get a big dose of Bialik. So, get ready for a lot of fun, a lot of interesting categories, and a lot of the Big Bang Theory star. After a long run from Schneider and Jennings, and a brand new tournament, fans are going to get a new type of game.

While it will be the same Jeopardy! we all know and love, there will be a different feel to the game at least. This is going to be a return just for the tournament for Bialik. She will come back to hosting regular games in March.

‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Contestant Talks Being on the Show

There are going to be a lot of schools represented at the College Championship. This will be a great warmup before the college basketball season heads into March. It will have everyone thinking about collegiate competition and rivalries for sure. Jeopardy! makes it about quick recall and maybe not as intense as the big tournament.

One competitor, Stephen Privat, a political science major at LSU talked about his experience a bit with a local outlet.

“I’ve been watching Jeopardy! ever since I was a kid. It is my favorite television show, and it has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete on it,” he said to KATC.

“This experience was so surreal and such a dream come true,” the student said. “I’m a Louisiana native, and I always pictured myself attending LSU for college. I felt so proud to be representing not only myself but also LSU as I accomplished this dream.”

Jeopardy! fans we are only five days away from this great new tournament.