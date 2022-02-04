‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Explains What To Expect in the National College Championship

Between her hosting duties on Jeopardy! and her own sitcom on Fox, Mayim Bialik is busy, especially with a new tournament.

The National College Championship is the first-ever for the show. While college students have competed on the show in the past, this is an entirely new event. Bialik has been excited about the opportunity to bring this new tournament to the show and to fans.

36 students from all over the country and throughout all sorts of institutions competed in a March Madness type event to settle a champion. School bragging rights and personal achievement of being a Jeopardy! tournament champ? That sounds almost as exciting as the big dance taking place next month…almost.

While speaking with Access Hollywood, Bialik discussed the National College Championship and how fun it was to watch all of the young folks compete on the show.

“We have 36 students from colleges all over the counter,” Bialik said, smiling. “Everything from Ivy Leagues and public schools, Historically Black Colleges, colleges in towns you may not have heard of. And it’s 36 really, really exceptional, fun, young people. I call them kids because they’re my kids’ age. If you feel ridiculous and like you don’t know any answers on regular Jeopardy! watch 18-year-olds blow you out of the water.”

The host then started to talk about how the tournament differs from games in the past.

“We had a great time though. We did it like a March Madness bracket basically,” she continued. “It was fantastic. Categories are a little more fun, little spicy, little more current for their generation. And it was really great energy. I love going to work at Jeopardy! but having these young people, it was fantastic. We had a great time.”

How long is Bialik going to be at the podium?

When Will Ken Jennings Return to ‘Jeopardy!’?

There is going to be a segment of fans that always wonder “Where’s Ken?” whenever he isn’t hosting the show. After the Amy Schneider streak, Ken has had a little time off. Bialik is bringing the Jeopardy! National College Championship to the airwaves and… then what? Who hosts after the tournament is over?

Well, one fan was able to look ahead to the airing schedule on ABC. When they looked ahead to February 14, they realized that their Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot better. Jennings is listed as a cast member for the episode. It appears that Ken will close out the month of February after the tournament. However, after that, another change is coming.

Mayim Bialik will start hosting regular games starting in March. There isn’t an exact date given yet, but that is the plan at the present moment. Jeopardy! fans are going to have to get used to the changes over the next few weeks. It can be frustrating, but the gameplay has been so good lately, I’m not sure anyone is really complaining.