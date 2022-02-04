‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Previews Upcoming ‘National College Championship’

National College Championship will be premiering next week, and Mayim Bialik will be hosting. She’s taking a break from Jeopardy! at the moment. She’ll be back to host regular Jeopardy! episodes in March, though.

National College Championship is a two-week competition that will feature 36 students from colleges and universities across the country. These students will be battling head-to-head. Mayim Bialik had fun filming the competition, and she only has good things to say about the students involved. “We definitely got to have fun with the college categories,” she said. “They’re adorable. They’re young adults who are gonna do incredible things, and they have unbelievable minds.”

The Jeopardy! host, who is a UCLA grad herself, enjoyed seeing the college contestants interact with one another. “It was really adorable just seeing their excitement and their camaraderie with each other,” Mayim Bialik said during an interview with Hollywood Life. “Generally more chatty with each other than some of our adult contestants. But then also, there were some contestants who were really shy, and it was just a really sweet community.”

Based on what Bialik said, it looks like we’re in for a heartwarming, funny, and educational run of National College Championship. The first episode will air on Tuesday, February 8.

Mayim Bialik Loves Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

It’s easy to tell from her words that Mayim Bialik enjoys hosting the game show. The actress and neuroscientist joined the game show as a guest host after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! involves some of her favorite things. Not only does she get to be on TV, but she gets to meet new people and learn new things. “To be able to combine more of my intellectual interests with sort of the presentation that I’ve been trained to be good at, it’s unbelievable,” Bialik said. “It’s like a family. It’s a really, really beautiful family. And we have a lovely crew and many of them have been there for a very long time. And it’s a joy.”

Still, though, according to Mayim Bialik, no one can even come close to the legacy that Trebek left behind. She’s not the only guest host on the show. Ken Jennings, a former contestant, has been hosting a lot of shows recently. In fact, Jennings even hosted the record-breaking episodes that Amy Schneider won. That was difficult for Bialik on its own, because she didn’t actually get to host any of those episodes. So, she knew about Amy’s record-breaking winning streak, but she couldn’t even tell anyone.

Even though she’ll be back to hosting regular Jeopardy! soon, we might not see her for much longer. After this current season, the game show wants to find a permanent host.