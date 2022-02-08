‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik ‘Would Love To Have’ Ken Jennings on ‘Call Me Kat’

With “Game Show Host” added to her resume of impressive accomplishments, Mayim Bialik is on top of the world in her career.

Since 1964, fans have gathered around to watch the hit classic game show, “Jeopardy!” Now, with March Madness only a few weeks away, it’s nearly time for college students to make their moment on television shine.

Coming up, 36 students from three dozen colleges around the country compete in a two-week bracket-style competition on the “National College Championship.”

In a brief interview with TV Insider, Mayim Bialik gives interviewers a peek into the world of television game shows. “I love the idea of bringing the college spirit, which is normally associated with athletics, to academics.”

Mayim Bialik’s Brief Interview With TV Insider

Bialik is first asked about the schools the show is representing and whether or not there will be rivalries.

“We have Ivy Leagues, very small colleges, historically Black colleges. I was hoping for a UCLA–USC rivalry, but UCLA didn’t get selected. We do have USC, so for a Southern California Bruin, it was exciting to have my state represented,” Bialik answers.

In my school experiences, when the more advanced students get an answer wrong, it stirs many reactions. The interviewer asked Mayim Bialik if she gets giddy “when these very smart people get questions wrong.”

“Never giddy. I always feel disappointed when anyone gets things wrong, but especially with college-age students. It’s hard! I have a Ph.D. in neuroscience and a minor in Hebrew and Jewish studies, but the breadth of the contestants’ knowledge — I cannot touch that,” said Bialik.

The interview became curious as to how Bialik feels hosting “Jeopardy!” since her time started.

“My heart is not completely leaping out of my chest, which is what it did for most of the first months. I do feel a little bit calmer,” Bialik responds.

For Mayim Bialik’s final question, the interviewer wanted to know if Ken Jennings ever asked Bialik for a guest spot on “Call Me Kat.”

“[Laughs] No, I think Ken’s pretty busy. But I would love to have him on if he’s interested,” said Bialik.

Well, there you have it, Outsiders! Catch “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 8, 8/7c on ABC.

Mayim Bialik Explains Her Thoughts On Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Actress Mayim Bialik still can’t believe where her career has taken her. Between hosting a popular trivia game show, to her Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” she has many reasons to be proud of herself.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Bialik reveals her feelings since taking her first step on the “Jeopardy!” podium.

“I can’t overstate how it’s changed my life,” Bialik starts. “To be able to combine more of my intellectual interests with sort of the presentation that I’ve been trained to be good at, it’s unbelievable. It’s like a family. It’s a really, really beautiful family. And we have a lovely crew and many of them have been there for a very long time. And it’s a joy.”