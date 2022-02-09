‘Jeopardy!’ Nails Reference to Mayim Bialik’s Former Sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Before finding her way behind the “Jeopardy!” host’s lectern, actress and Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik made a name for herself in a sitcom.

The reigning “Jeopardy!” host starred in “The Big Bang Theory,” a sitcom about an incredibly intelligent but socially awkward group of friends. Bialik is splitting “Jeopardy!” hosting duties with legendary game show contestant, Ken Jennings, the show’s greatest ever champions. The actress recently resumed the hosting spot for the show’s National College Championship. For her return, “Jeopardy!” writers have a little fun with Bialik with a sneaky reference to her hit television series.

In the second round of the collegiate tournament, a category called “Fun With Flags” appears on the board. “Big Bang Theory” fans will recognize the connection immediately. “Fun With Flags” is the name of a segment presented by Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom. The gag was that Fowler and Cooper were filming a video podcast series that no one would watch.

As you can see from this clip, the “Fun With Flags” bit was laugh-out-loud funny and a big hit with fans of the hilarious sitcom. “Jeopardy!” was wise to work in a “Big Bang Theory” reference into the intellectual competition. The two shows likely share numerous fans.

“Fun with Flags” was Sheldon’s brainchild exploring the world of vexillology or the study of flags. Sheldon eventually brought Amy as his “co-host” and the two made a show out of flag facts. Despite the obvious nod to her hit sitcom, Bialik didn’t seem to pay much attention to the “Jeopardy!” category as she read them off to the day’s contestants. Some “Jeopardy!” fans even suggested Jim Parson read the clues as Sheldon Cooper in a recorded video. That would have been a sight to see.

‘Big Bang Theory’ Made ‘Jeopardy!’ Host a Household Name

Bialik played the quirky but lovable scientist Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit series. Amy is a brilliant mind desperate for social acceptance from her group of friends. She is also the love interest of series protagonist, physicist Sheldon Cooper, who shares many of Amy’s qualities. “The Big Bang Theory” is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, running for 12 seasons. It also may Hollywood stars of its cast, including Bialik, who parlayed her success into becoming the host of “Jeopardy!” last year.

Bialik has been a hit as the “Jeopardy!” host, winning over the show’s robust fan base with her composure, wit and charm. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bialik lays out her goal for being the show’s host.

“My goal is to blend into the podium as much as I can and have it not be about all of that other stuff,” she says.

She’s certainly done a nice job of that.