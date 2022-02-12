‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Leads All Non-Olympics Shows in Thursday Ratings

Despite having to compete with the Winter Olympics, Jeopardy! National College Champion reportedly led all non-Olympic shows in Thursday ratings.

According to TV Line, Jeopardy! National College Championship on Thursday attracted 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating. This is notably up “a tick” in the demo Wednesday and led all the non-Olympic shows. Following the game show, the NFL Honors average 2.3 million and a 0.4 rating. Meanwhile, another Thursday show, Joe Millionaire, had 1.3 million viewers and 0.3 rating; Call Me Kat had 1.7 million total viewers and 0.3 rating; and Pivoting had 1.1 million viewers and 0.2 rating.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy! National College Champion kicked off earlier this week. According to its website, the event consists of 36 of America’s “sharpest” undergrads that will enter the competition, but only one will claim the $250,000 grand prize and title Jeopardy! National College Champion. Second place will win $100,000, and third place will receive $50,000. The remaining contestants will receive the following prizes. Fourth place will get $35,000; 8 semi-finalists will get $20,000, and the 24 quarter-finalists will receive $10,000.

Mayim Bialik Describes National College Championship As the ‘March Madness’ For ‘Jeopardy!’

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mayim Bialik declared that the national college champion is the “March Madness” for Jeopardy! “We even had a little bracket. And IT think one of the most special things was that [the contestant] come from all different kinds of colleges. There are Ivy Leagues, private schools, public schools, historically Black universities, colleges in towns that you may not have ever heard of.”

The Jeopardy! host then said that the event is just a “really, really awesome” variety of everything that exists academically in the U.S. When asked if taping the tournament made it special or different compared to the regular show, Bialik stated, “Technically speaking, it’s pretty much the same format. But for those [contestants] that advanced, I got to know them a little bit more. Which was cool. I think their energy, for lack of a better word, is just different.”

While chatting about what she has learned about hosting Jeopardy! Bialik said, “I’ve learned more what I don’t know than what I do, I think. But learning the language of Jeopard-es, as they call it, has been really special. Every game is different and while it’s not acting, thinking on my feet and coming up with quick jokes if I can is its own kind of performance. And I’ve just really enjoyed it.”

In regards to her nerves while being Jeopardy! Host, Bialik said, “I’m still nervous, so I’m hoping to continue to get more comfortable. Final Jeopardy! Is usually the hardest thing for me. And I’ve been having a little bit more ease with that.”