‘Jeopardy!’: Some Fans Are Not Impressed with the Level of Competition in the College Championships

Jeopardy! is having its college Championships, but some fans aren’t thrilled with the competition this year. It appears that this year’s competition doesn’t seem as qualified in the eyes of fans, or at least, they aren’t thrilled with how things have gone so far. Not to mentions, most fans don’t find the questions very challenging.

One fan took to Twitter to talk about this, writing, “This was the first question in tonight’s College Jeopardy semifinal. Nobody knew the question.”

The question was “Eric Adams bested Curtis Sliwa in this city’s 2021 Mayoral Race.”

This was the first question in tonight's College Jeopardy semifinal. Nobody knew the question.

Fans were quick to chime in about this.

“I have a hard time believing Jeopardy is casting the best students. There have been egregious wrong answers throughout the tournament,” one fan wrote.

I have a hard time believing Jeopardy is casting the best students. There have been egregious wrong answers throughout the tournament.

But, let’s be real, performing under pressure is incredibly hard. And even the best of the best can choke up under the spotlight like this. So other fans of Jeopardy! were quick to defend these students. Besides, it’s not as if everyone knows the answers to these questions.

“Don’t insult people for not knowing the answer in a high-stress situation. Just because this student doesn’t know the answer does not mean they don’t actually know the topic. Also no one knows everything. What may be obvious to you is not obvious to others,” one person responded.

“New York City is a much bigger deal in the eyes of its residents than it is to the rest of the world,” another fan wrote. (New York City is the answer to the Mayoral question). Many people pointed out that it’s not the end of the world that these college students didn’t know who New York City’s mayor was.

Fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ Have Also Complained about a Slight Change Made by Host Mayim Bialik

This isn’t the only recent thing that’s upset Jeopardy! fans. Fans are also annoyed that host Mayim Bialik is calling what’s traditionally the “Jeopardy” round the “Single Jeopardy” round. It’s a bit of a playful change. But fans did NOT like this.

Of course, it may not even be Mayim’s decision to do this. Producers may have asked her to try out changing up the phrasing. But based on the fan response, that expression isn’t here to stay.

Whether it’s over phrasing or questions you think are too easy, Jeopardy! fans may get angry a lot, but they have tons of passion for this game. For a show that’s been around for so long, it’s quite refreshing. Hopefully, the Collegiate competitors step up their game throughout the tournament and fans can appreciate how hard it is just to be up there.