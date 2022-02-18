‘Jeopardy!’: Watch Ken Jennings, Contestants Debate One Iconic Character’s Real Age

In the latest installment of ‘Jeopardy!,’ contestants and Ken Jennings are debating one famous bird’s real age. In a fun behind-the-scenes clip, the team is questioning the age of Sesame Street icon, Big Bird. Known for his tall stature and yellow feathers, it is hard to believe that he is just six years old. Jim Henson, the puppeteer and creator, confirms that this is the case.

The game show’s latest Twitter post shows contestants discussing the logic behind his age. With the show being on for 50 years, it does not make sense. However, Ken Jennings notes that Big Bird’s young spirit shows through his mannerisms and actions.

“You don’t think of Big Bird as having an age,” one contestant says.

“Big Bird has a teddy bear always with him, and he’s often the one who’s like, you know, he has to have explained to him why Mr. Hooper is not around anymore, you know the one who has an imaginary friend,” Ken Jennings adds.

“So I guess it makes sense that he’s a kid, even though he towers over the other kids like Elmo or Zoe, like a yellow colossus.”

Both the audience and contestants laugh at Jennings’ remark. Fans also learn that canonically, Daniel Tiger is two and a half years older than Big Bird.

“He looks great for his age,” one contestant laughs. “I mean, they look fantastic,” Jennings says.

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Raves Over Amy Schneider

Of course, Amy Schneider is a newly beloved member of the Jeopardy! family. As a transgender woman breaking so many records on the game show, the producers and crew alike are in awe of her intellect and courage. Executive producer Michael Davies has many good things to say about her in a letter written to the fans.

“I could really write my own book about her brilliance and courage, what her run means and represents, and how important it is, but others have done that better than I ever could,” he says. “I could give you some more behind-the-scenes details of what it was like to watch her up close, but she’ll write that better from her point of view, and has already. And to be honest, most of the time in the control room and on stage, we were just stunned into submission at her extraordinary talent for the game.”

Davis adds that Schneider was always a graceful competitor. This continues to impress him.

“She was gracious in victory, she was gracious in defeat and she is gracious and thoughtful and kind with everything that she says and writes. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have strong (and valuable) opinions. She most certainly does. But because of the manner in which she expresses herself, she commands and inspires respect and grace in return.”