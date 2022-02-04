‘Jeopardy!’: When Will Ken Jennings Return as Host?

All season long, “Jeopardy!” fans have watched Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik switch off on hosting duties, due to their commitments to other projects.

Recently, we’ve watched Jennings have a long stretch of time hosting the show, essentially all throughout Amy Schneider’s 40-day win streak. Now, Bialik is back, but it sounds like she won’t stay as the syndicated host for long.

A savvy “Jeopardy!” fan posted a screenshot on Reddit of an ABC airing schedule. The schedule, which you can see here, shows Ken Jennings as a cast member for the episode airing on Feb. 14.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all of us! Sony got us Ken!” one “Jeopardy!” fan commented on the original Reddit post. “The Return of the King Ken. Valentine’s Day just got even better,” someone else wrote

Many fans seemed happy to have Jennings back at the podium. Others specified that they didn’t necessarily dislike Bialik as the host, but they preferred to see her host the primetime shows like the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

“I’m fine with them sharing hosting duties, I just really hope they keep Ken for the everyday regular shows & use her for the tournaments and special events,” one fan commented. “She does just fine and I like seeing her every now and then, but Ken is just so much better fit for the job. He’s the man, the legend, AND a capable host. What more could you ask for? Alex even left him his cuff links.”

Fans have generally been split on the Jennings vs. Bialik debate. Having them share host duties alleviates some of the division since each side gets to see their preferred host for a stretch of time.

So, What’s the Deal With ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Next Week?

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” kicks off at 8 p. EST. This is an hour-long, primetime spot that the game show will use on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 22. But in between (and supposedly on) those dates, regular “Jeopardy!” episodes should also air.

A regular syndicated episode of the game shows runs at around 7:30 EST on ABC, FOX, CBS, or another local channel. If the College Championship doesn’t start until 8 p.m., then we can assume that the regular episode will continue to run even during the tournament.

Which means we’ll be seeing a lot of Mayim Bialik over the next week. She’ll be hosting the regular syndicated games AND the college tournament. Although, starting Feb. 14, it sounds like we’ll see Ken Jennings on the regular syndicated episodes and Bialik on just the tournament. So, like one fan said on Reddit, we’ll get to see the two hosting styles side by side.

“His return is great news on its own, but I’m especially glad that it will coincide with many episodes of the National College Championship as it would allow viewers to compare and contrast his hosting with Mayim’s (particularly in markets where the syndicated episode will run back-to-back with the primetime version),” the “Jeopardy!” fan wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on the long-running game show.