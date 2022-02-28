Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche Could Be Yours: Here’s How Much It Costs

Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche Carrera GT is back on the auction market. If you want a piece of the comedian’s famous car collection, now is your chance.

Car and Driver kept track of the bidding. With 11 days to go, the most recent bid is up to $1,600,000. But many expect the final to surpass that amount.

This is gold, Jerry! Gold!

You can check out the listing here. The auction closes on March 11.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Car Has Low Mileage, Amazing Features

The comedian bought his Carrera GT in 2005 off the lot and put only 3,176 miles on it before unloading it six years later. The car bounced around the West Coast with stops in Washington and Oregon before making it to San Diego.

Oh, there’s also an $80 dealer registration fee. Sure there’s no reserve price, but why this fee. I guess the new owner could easily cover that cost too.

Porsche knew how to do this V10 engine and car right. The car could hit 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds with 600 horsepower. According to Jalopnik, it was the only road-going P-car to have that particular engine.

You’ll see the comedian’s original New York title in a photo, and the new owner will get a copy. Also, it comes with the original sticker price picture from South Shore Porsche in Freeport, N.Y. What did Seinfield get it for then? A piddly $448,300.

Seinfield may have another Carrera GT in his collection at one point. The website Money Inc said the star had 46 Porsches in his collection back in the day.

The article noted that the star’s car management company tried to unload a 2000 Porsche Carrera GT prototype, but it did not sell. The report said its value came in $1.5 to $2 million or more.

Who Has More Cars? Seinfeld or Leno?

That would be Leno with his 200 cars. Leno’s show, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” is on CNBC, while Seinfeld’s show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” is a hit on Netflix.

According to Motorbiscuit, Leno’s got more race and rare cars in his collection.

But Jerry’s got Jay beat over the Porsches. Seinfeld’s got several, including a 1949 Porsche 356.

That fine car came out of the car maker’s first plant Gmund, Austria. The rare vehicle went off the first production run and is now worth more than $700,000.

The comedian also owns a 1983 Porsche 959. But you won’t see that car in his Netflix show. The million-dollar vehicle is illegal to drive in the United States. Also, it’s only one of 337 ever made.

Another possible Seinfeld Porsche from the past was a 1955 Porsche 550 RS. Money Inc said its value was between $60,000 and $3 million).