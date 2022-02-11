Jim Carrey Channels ‘Cable Guy’ Energy in Teaser for Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl LVI is quickly approaching, and advertisers are already dropping teasers for the content they’ve prepared for its legendary commercial breaks. Verizon is no exception, releasing a 10-second clip showing none other than the Cable Guy.

The pinnacle of America’s most popular sport, the Super Bowl draws millions of eyes for a night of fast-paced fun year after year. And while countless viewers come for the football, others have openly admitted to tuning in not for the action but for the commercials.

Advertisers are well aware of this fact. As a result, they’re always sure to bring their A-game for their ads. This year, Verizon enlisted the help of comedy legend, Jim Carrey. The celebrated comedian will be reprising his role as Chip Douglas, the unhinged cable installer in The Cable Guy.

The teaser released ahead of the commercial is entitled “Suiting Up”. It begins with a series of ultra-close-ups in which Carrey outfits himself with Chip Douglas’ belt, pens, and tool kit. After a quick swipe of his name tag with a lint roller, the camera zooms out. We then finally see Chip Douglas in all his glory, wielding his signature drill. The screen fades to black and we’re left with a simple date: 02.13.22.

This is particularly exciting for fans of the 1996 black comedy, The Cable Guy. We haven’t seen even a glimpse of Chip Douglas since the film’s release. According to Verizon CCO and SVP, Andrew McKechnie, Carrey is thrilled as well. He tells Adweek, “Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time. Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story, both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents.”

More Super Bowl Commercial Fun Announced Ahead of Sunday

It’s incredibly exciting to know that Jim Carrey’s Chip Douglas is making his way back to our TV screens. However, it’s not the only entertaining Super Bowl commercial on the horizon. In an effort to compete with Verizon’s big plans, BMW turned to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Giving us a slightly lengthier look at their upcoming commercial, BMW’s teaser shows a gold-clad Schwarzenegger ordering a macchiato. As the barista struggles to pronounce his name, we learn that the buff megastar is playing Zeus, the Greek god of the sky.

As the commercial will be for BMW’s new iX electric vehicle, Schwarzenegger playing the lightning-wielding mythical figure makes perfect sense. And, of course, you can’t have Zeus without Hera. The goddess of marriage will be played by Salma Hayek, who attempts to guide her on-screen husband through the mysterious and confusing mortal world. Specifically, the suburbs of Palm Springs, California.