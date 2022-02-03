Joanna Gaines’ Family Adorably ‘Ski Circles Around’ Her

It looks like Joanna Gaines and her family are some of the lucky ones who got to experience the magic of snow this winter!

In a recent Instagram post, author Joanna Gaines shares an adorable video slideshow of her children’s ski adventure. It’s pretty hard not to get jealous not being where they enjoyed themselves. The snow could not look more beautiful as the sun brightens up the whole resort. “The World At Large” by Modest Mouse played in the background as fans learned all about Gaines’ trip.

Gaines’ caption reads: “They all ski circles around me—I’m just going to stick to my roller skates.” I hear that. I think I’m going to stick to figure skating.

Followers of the design-lover gathered in the comments to express their love for Joanna Gaines’ latest winter post. One comment read, “You’ve inspired me to go skating! I forgot how much I loved it as a kid. so much joy. skiing, on the other hand, not my thing.”

A few fans commented on the fact that her husband, Chip, chose to wear jeans to go skiing. What do you think, Outsiders? Is it definitely not the right choice?

One fan said, “So fun!! I love that Chip skis in his jeans LOL!”

Joanna Gaines’ Staghorn Fern Might Become the Biggest Houseplant Trend of 2022

Joanna Gaines is no stranger to interior design. The 43-year-old home and lifestyle brand owner has a few tricks up her sleeves when it comes to style. So, what’s all this talk of houseplants?

Recently, the “Fixer Upper” star showed fans the newest edition to her Magnolia Market. It turns out to be a 26-year-old gigantic staghorn fern!

Fans believe many people will learn to embrace this plant trend on older houseplants. Joanna Gaines has one of her own, and she named him Earle.

Gaines first introduced Earle to her followers on Instagram, now, she’s encouraging others to ‘stop by the Silos’ and admire her team’s work.

Since showing off Earle’s beauty, the co-founder of Magnolia gained some positive attention from celebrities like actress Drew Barrymore. “I love Earle! And you of course!!!!!!!” The actress commented.

So, it looks like Earle is receiving nothing but positive attention. But, what do nature experts have to share?

Plant expert and founder of LÖV Flowers, Anna Eklöv, says that Earle is one of the most in-demand plants of the moment! She even discusses how plant lovers can bring the look into their homes.

“Since the staghorn fern has evolved to grow on trees, it will most likely thrive best when grown [in this fashion]. Mounted staghorn ferns make for a gorgeous wall decoration that looks stunning when mounted along a wall in your entryway or bathroom,” says Eklöv.

From marvelous ski trips to hunting for unique home décor, Joanna Gaines doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.