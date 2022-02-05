Joanna Gaines Gives Fans a Glimpse Into ‘Snow Days at the Farm’

Joanna Gaines is living in a winter wonderland.

This winter has been relentless. Snow and ice have covered most of the nation in record-setting amounts—multiple times. And millions of people around the nation have found themselves without power, or worse, trapped.

And the Gaines’s hometown of Crawford, TX, did not escape the path of the most recent winter storm. The southern city is currently under a hard freeze alert. And the area is covered under a blanket of snow.

But the Fixer Upper host doesn’t mind. In fact, she welcomes the weather. And today on Instagram, she showcased why.

In a video clip, Joanna captured her youngest son Crew wandering around their beautiful country estate while taking in the sight of the beautiful white ground.

“Snow days at the farm are the best days,” she wrote.

For Texas, snow is a novelty that most local kids don’t often see. So Crew didn’t miss the chance to enjoy the magical winter weather.

And once the cold caught up to him, he headed inside his picturesque home and curled up right next to a fresh fire.

We’re sick of these winter storms. But we’ll admit that Joanna’s video even made us a little jealous that we didn’t get some more snow today.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Weren’t Prepared For Fame

Chip and Joanna Gaines are arguably the most famous home renovation stars out there. And every year, the former HGTV hosts get even more successful.

But when they were just starting out with their Fixer Upper series, they never imagined they’d be the household names they are today. Moreso, they never thought they would be the targets of tabloid drama.

Over the years, the Gaines couple has been the subject of some awful headlines. From cheating allegations to divorce rumors, they’ve seen it all.

Last year, the duo went on TODAY to talk about their latest projects. While there, host Jenna Bush asked if they ever thought they’d be the victims of salacious gossip, and Chip said absolutely not.

“It’s funny,” he said. “I mean, when I think about these circumstances, I think they’re hilarious. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that these things are happening to us.’ I mean, who would care about that?”

And Joanna shared that nosey fans are often incredibly rude to her. Sometimes people are brave enough to walk right up to her on the street and ask if the tabloids are true, especially when it comes to the rumors of divorce.

And it’s gotten so bad that, on a few occasions, the couple has had to go public and tell the world that they’re still very much in love and not headed towards a split.

“We do our due diligence in letting people know, as much as we can, this isn’t us,” she explained. “Don’t be scammed.”