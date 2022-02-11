Joanna Gaines Shows Off the ‘Dreamiest Place to Kick Off Spring’ in Video From Magazine Shoot

By this time of the year, it can feel as if winter is never going to end. But the truth is, the frigid days are slowly melting away. Spring will be here in the blink of an eye! With just a few weeks until the start of spring, Joanna Gaines is gearing up for the new season and a new issue of her Magnolia Journal magazine.

The Magnolia Journal is incredibly popular, but readers of the magazine are only given four issues a year. Fans of the quarterly publication are in luck, however, as the spring issue hits shelves tomorrow!

The lifestyle and home improvement superstar knows her readers well. To boost excitement for the spring issue’s imminent release, Gaines posted a captivating video to her Instagram page. The caption reads, “The dreamiest place to kick off spring. We had so much fun creating the cover for our spring issue of Magnolia Journal – on newsstands tomorrow!”

In the video, she gives a behind-the-scenes look at the gorgeous setting that will provide the cover photo for the spring issue of her popular magazine. Gaines leans against the doorway of a greenhouse that appears to be suspended in eternal spring, its many windows shrouded in lush greenery. She carefully arranges every detail and inspects the results of the photoshoot herself before choosing a cover photo that is sure to draw readers’ eyes.

Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Green Thumb Ahead of Spring

Plant care is a polarizing topic. The two most common descriptions of being a plant parent are “it’s easy!” and “I can’t even keep a cactus alive.” Joanna Gaines, of course, falls into the former category and is a plant care aficionado as well as a home and lifestyle expert.

She recently put her green thumb to the test by adopting an impressively old staghorn fern in the dead of winter. On January 24, Gaines shared the news to her Instagram page. “Meet Earle,” she writes, “He’s a 26-year-old staghorn fern that traveled all the way from Florida to his new home here at Magnolia! If you’re in town, stop by the Silos to meet Earle and see how our incredible visual team brought spring to life in the shop!”

With Earle safe and sound at the Gaines compound, Joanna encourages fans to adopt plant babies of their own. In addition to a wide variety of home decor, Gaines’ online store, Magnolia, offers shoppers a selection of live plants. None of the plants for sale are quite as extraordinary as Earle. However, their small size makes them far easier to care for than the behemoth fern.