Jodie Sweetin Recalls Her Early Memories With Bob Saget

Jodie Sweetin has been having a “hard time” dealing with the passing of her on-screen father Bob Saget. But she’s still smiling over the warm memories she shares with the famed comedian.

During an interview with the Today Show, the Full House alum spoke about her grief since Saget’s passing.

Today (Feb 9th) marks exactly one month since the world lost Bob Saget. So as a tribute to his legacy, Sweetin went on air to remember her friend and co-star. And during her chat, she reflected on her earliest memories with the star, which went all the way back to the very first scene of Full House.

When the classic sitcom first began filming, Jodie Sweetin had “just turned five,” so she wasn’t old enough to remember the pre-production excitement. However, she vividly remembers filming the opening scene of the pilot.

As the story began, the Tanner family was saying goodbye to their matriarch. And Sweetin’s Stephanie was devastated. During the first moments of the show, Stephanie’s grandmother was trying to say goodbye after the funeral, but Stephanie didn’t want her to leave. So she clung onto her neck.

Because she was so upset, Saget tried to coax Stephanie into the home while pulling her through the door—in the most loving way. And that moment resonated with Jodie Sweetin because Bob Saget’s on-screen compassion paralleled his real-life personality.

“I just remember that,” Sweetin said with a smile. “I remember Bob always being funny, and warm, and kind to us kids—to everyone. He really was like the glue who held us all together. In a lot of ways, he was the head figure of that whole family.”

Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

Officials have released the cause of Bob Saget’s death exactly one month after the comedian was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, Ritz-Carlton hotel room.

Today, TMZ reported that Saget’s passing was the result of a brain bleed. Authorities could not say what the actor hit his head on, but they noted that EMS workers saw bruises on the back of his head when they first entered his room.

Doctors said that the injury occurred as the 65-year-old was checking into the hotel the night before.

Authorities believe that Saget didn’t know the severity of his head injury. So he went to bed instead of getting medical attention, and the actor passed sometime during the night.

The publication also added that the autopsy included a full toxicology report. And no narcotics or alcohol were in his system at the time of his death.