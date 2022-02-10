Jodie Sweetin Says Reuniting With the ‘Full House’ Cast Was ‘Exactly What Bob Saget’ Would Have Wanted

The loss of Bob Saget has been a huge blow to both the entertainment community and the world at large. The Full House star passed away one month ago today, on January 9th, 2022, after suffering head trauma from a fall in his Orlando hotel room. Since that tragic day, fans, friends, and family members have been doing everything they can to honor his memory. It’s no surprise that his Full House family recently gathered for a reunion to do just that.

Jodie Sweetin, the actress behind the beloved Full House character, Stephanie Tanner, sat down with Today to talk about the experience. Though she’s clearly emotional about the loss of a lifelong friend, she talks about her time with Bob and the rest of the Full House cast with a smile.

Sweetin says, “Getting together with everyone, with the whole cast and with, you know, some of Bob’s closest friends and his wife, Kelly, and his daughters, it was exactly what Bob would’ve wanted. There was a lot of laughter, there was a lot of ridiculous story-telling, and there was a lot of talking about Bob, which is all that he really ever wanted – for everyone to be talking about him.” Sweetin burst into laughter as she finished the thought, clarifying that she meant it with all of the love. She went on to say, “He knew he was loved, but I don’t think he had any idea that he was this beloved by so many people.”

Bob Saget’s Memory Lives on in New ‘Full House’ Fans

One of the most popular television shows of the 80s and 90s, Full House is a favorite of multiple generations. And thanks to streaming, it’s still gaining new fans today. After all, the sitcom is available to watch on no less than 7 different services! And young fans are taking full advantage of its availability. In an absolutely heartwarming social media post, fellow Full House star, John Stamos, Saget’s on-screen brother, shared a video of his 3-year-old son enjoying the show.

The camera first shows Full House playing on a home TV screen. It then pans to the adorable toddler, who looks with a smile and says, “This is funny!” John Stamos says that Full House has never managed to capture his son Billy’s attention before, but that he’s overjoyed by the new interest. There’s no doubt that seeing such young fans and knowing his memory will live on for generations to come would put a smile on Bob Saget’s face. It certainly puts one on ours!