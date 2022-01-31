joe-rogan-breaks-silence-after-neil-young-spotify-controversy

Joe Rogan posted a 10-minute video to Instagram earlier addressing the controversy surrounding his podcast, Neil Young, and Spotify.

Earlier this week, the famed musician threatened to remove his music from Spotify if the streaming platform didn’t remove “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Young claimed that “Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.” In the same statement, he said, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young ultimately did remove his music from the platform. Joni Mitchell, another successful artist, also chose to remove her music from Spotify. Late last night, Joe Rogan addressed their decision to do so.

Rogan posted a nearly 10-minute video to Instagram addressing the claims. Per Fox News, the podcast host talked about how challenging it can be to prepare an “unscripted and free-flowing” show. Rogan also addressed the specific episodes that supposedly upset Young about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

“The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact,” Joe Rogan said early on in his video.

Cariodoligst Dr. Peter McCullough and infectious disease specialist Dr. Robert Malone made appearances on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which are the ones being labeled as “dangerous misinformation.”

“I do not know if they’re right. I do not know because I’m not a doctor, I’m not a scientist,” Rogan continued. “I’m just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.”

The podcast host confirmed that if he ever shares inaccurate information, he likes to correct it immediately. And he would rather have conversations with people that have “differing opinions. “

“I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective,” Rogan added.

Joe Rogan Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ For Neil Young or Joni Mitchell

While Joe Rogan defended his previous podcast guests (listing their various credentials in the vaccine field), he also agreed to make some important changes for the podcast.

“I’m going to do my best, in the future, to balance things out…I’m going to do my best,” he later said. “But my point of doing this, always, is just to create interesting conversations and ones that I hope people enjoy.”

Joe Rogan later added, “I think if there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones.”

As for Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, Rogan confirmed that he’s a big fan of both musicians. He even recited a specific story in the 10-minute video about a Neil Young concert.

“I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I don’t want that,” Joe Rogan said earlier. “No hard feelings toward Neil Young and definitely no hard feelings toward Joni Mitchell.”

You can see the full 10-minute video below.