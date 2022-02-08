Joe Rogan Has $100 Million Offer to Leave Spotify From Another Streaming Platform

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly received a $100 Million offer to ditch Spotify in favor of Rumble.

“Hey [Joe Rogan], we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO [Chris Pavlovski]…” the company tweeted. Along with the tweet, they shared a note addressing Rogan and extending the offer.

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

“Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” the letter began. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

In 2014, the company was founded in Canada. Its goal is to provide small video creators a way to distribute their content. Worth noting is that Rumble also entered an agreement to deliver streaming for Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media app.

Rogan, on the other hand, became the subject of criticism for his remarks regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Several musicians, including Neil Young, called for Spotify to remove his podcast, though the platform refused. It did, however, remove over 100 episodes of his show.

Spotify CEO Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy

Additionally, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared an email with the company’s staff where he addressed the controversy.

“There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you,” Ek said. “Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful; I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company. I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.”

The CEO then discussed the criticism the company fell under after both subscribers and artists called the platform out for not taking a harsher stance on Rogan.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek continued. “And I want to make one point very clear; I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed; but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

He also indicated that Spotify will be making an investment of $100 million in content by individuals from marginalized groups. Of this effort, Ek said: “If we believe in having an open platform as a core value of the company, then we must also believe in elevating all types of creators, including those from underrepresented communities and a diversity of backgrounds. We’ve been doing a great deal of work in this area already but I think we can do even more.”