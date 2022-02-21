Joe Rogan’s Podcast Briefly Disappeared From Spotify This Weekend: Report

Amid the recent controversy surrounding the host, Joe Rogan’s podcast briefly vanished from Spotify over the weekend.

According to the streaming platform, the Joe Rogan Experience disappeared due to technical difficulties, The Independent reports. Some folks online were skeptical of this excuse given that Rogan is under fire for use of racial slurs and for, what some consider, spreading misinformation about Covid-19. This caused several musicians to pull their music from Spotify, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. Despite the strange timing, it was only a mistake.

Additionally, Rogan expressed his intention to stay with Spotify after receiving a $100 million offer from a conservative platform, Rumble. Of his decision, Rogan simply said: “Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens.”

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said. “And I want to make one point very clear; I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed; but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

For his part, Rogan remains unapologetic for his remarks. The comedian feels that his career provides a platform where he can say what he wants without it being taken seriously.

“I talk s— for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” said Rogan. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb s— were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people eat animal d—- on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

Additionally, he addressed his past use off racial slurs. He admitted his wrongdoing, but actually said it was good that he had to face his mistakes.

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan explained. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as f—. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’ I haven’t used that word in years. But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that weird and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

He then continued:“That video [of Rogan saying the slur] had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there.”