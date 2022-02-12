To say there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Joe Rogan lately is an understatement. Amid the issues he is facing with Spotify and beyond, it was recently disclosed he will not be on tonight’s UFC broadcast.

Though the UFC themselves confirmed on Wednesday Rogan would indeed work the UFC 271 broadcast with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, that is no longer the case. Outkick reports the UFC attributes the change to a last-second “scheduling conflict.” The conflict will force Rogan to miss the trip from his current residing city of Austin, Texas to Houston. Instead, Michael Bisping will replace Rogan in the booth.

ESPN airs the UFC’s pay-per-views, leading many to believe either ESPN or a Disney executive don’t want Joe Rogan there this weekend. However, Dana White runs the UFC and seems hellbent on keeping him there. Recently appearing on Full Send Podcast, White had choice words for those trying to go after Rogan.

For those who don’t know, Joe Rogan is currently under fire for his COVID commentary and advice. Additionally, resurfaced footage from his earlier podcasts has him using the N-word.

“You’re not going to cancel Rogan,” White said. “Guess what? This is f-cking America. You can have your own opinions about these things and you can voice them. That’s what this f-cking country was built on.”

Regardless, it’s difficult to tell what Rogan’s fate with the UFC will be right now. All we do know is we won’t see or hear from him tonight for UFC 271.

We’ve heard a lot about Joe Rogan lately with the controversy surrounding him, but what does he have to say about everything? While commenting on it almost a week ago, he called it “baffling,” also saying “I talk sh-t for a living.”

Returning to stand-up less than a week ago, a recent set of his was both self-deprecating while simultaneously mocking those going after him. The Hollywood Reporter covered the bit, noting the comedian acknowledged his extensive use of the N-word years ago but also slamming people who actually take his advice.

“I talk sh-t for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” he said. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb sh-t were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people eat animal di–s on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

For those who may not remember, he used to host the show Fear Factor. As he mentioned, he would often have contestants eat… questionable items. What a lovely note to end on.