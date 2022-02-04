Joe Rogan-Spotify Controversy: Ex-Mumford & Sons Member Says Artists Are Trying to ‘Become the Censors’

The Joe Rogan-Spotify controversy does not seem to be going away anytime soon. No, what started days ago after Neil Young got involved, has now turned into a much bigger deal. All across the world.

Celebrities everywhere have gotten involved in the controversy and offered their own perspectives. One of those folks who have offered their own perspectives is ex-Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall. He said that other artists are trying to “become the censors.”

Winston Marshall wrote a new piece on Substack about Rogan and Spotify controversy. One portion of the essay read, “Of course, Spotify is a private company; they’re under no obligation to platform anybody. So while this campaign doesn’t breach Rogan’s First Amendment rights, it is a clear stand against the cultural norm of free speech,” he wrote. “And those standing passionately against speech – a growing list that includes Joni Mitchell, Harry and Megan, the comedian Stewart Lee, the singer India Arie, and Young’s old bandmates, Crosby, Stills and Nash – are all apparently liberals. Strange, that.”

While Marshall is addressing several artists directly, he points to the broader issue, which he sees as folks standing “against speech.” His concerns are that other artists might be affected if this sort of controversy becomes the norm in the cultural sphere.

Joe Rogan Responds

Days after the initial fallout between Neil Young and Spotify, Joe Rogan took to Instagram this week to address the episodes that a number of folks have taken issue with.

Rogan makes his case. His point in the video he posted to his personal Instagram was to hear and listen to a different perspective. It’s about other perspectives. He said in the video, “I’m going to do my best, in the future, to balance things out…I’m going to do my best.” Rogan continued, “But my point of doing this, always, is just to create interesting conversations and ones that I hope people enjoy.”

Clearly to Rogan, it’s about the conversations. And he’s aware that sometimes folks will agree. Sometimes folks will not. Unsurprisingly, given the subject matter, Rogan’s response was met with mixed reactions on social media. One celebrity who loved his note was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The “Jungle Cruise” star commented under the video. He wrote, “Great stuff here brother.” He concluded, “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Only time will tell how this will all play out for Rogan and Spotify.