Joe Rogan’s Spotify Deal Is Reportedly Worth Way More Than Previously Thought

While there has been a lot said about Joe Rogan and Spotify in recent weeks, it seems that the podcast host’s pockets are a little more full than we thought. When Rogan signed on with Spotify in an exclusive deal, it was thought that he had made a deal for $100 million. However, new reports are showing it is worth more than twice as much.

The New York Times‘ anonymous sources said that the deal was worth, “at least $200 million, with the possibility of more.” Easy to see why Spotify wasn’t exactly in a rush to ditch Rogan.

The podcast host has been a controversial figure for quite a while. However, the latest media cycle was kicked off by Neil Young. In response to Rogan’s comments about COVID-19, Young pulled his music from Spotify. In the fallout, other artists made the same decision.

Even before that news died down, Rogan was in hot water again. This time over his previous use of the N-word on his podcast. A video made the rounds featuring a supercut of times he had used the word. While the controversies have piled on, Rogan’s subscriber numbers have reportedly gone up. Proving once again, any press is good press.

As for the audio platform, Spotify has taken multiple hits. Artists have removed music and Ava DuVernay has now cut ties with Spotify. Over the last month, the platform’s stock price is down over 51 points, more than a 24% loss. Last November, the company broke $300 a share, now, that price has dropped to roughly $160.

Joe Rogan Absent from UFC 271, But Expected to Return

During all of this controversy, Joe Rogan was not at the last UFC event. Usually one of the mainstays of the big fights, UFC 271 was Rogan-less. The comedian and host got into the MMA world early and has been one of the main figures in the sport for the last couple of decades. He wasn’t even in attendance in the audience.

Dana White has said that the issue was not due to scheduling. “There’s no conflict of schedule,” the promoter said. “Joe Rogan didn’t work tonight. Joe Rogan could have worked tonight.”

“You guys will have to ask Joe Rogan,” White continued. “There’s no ‘Joe couldn’t work or anything like that.’ I know that came out and it’s total bullsh**.”

Rogan is still scheduled to appear at UFC 272 in March. That fight is one of the most long-awaited matches in recent UFC history. A rivalry fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Former training partners and friends, the two have definitely burnt more than a bridge between them.