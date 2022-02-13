Joe Rogan Will Reportedly Return for Next UFC Event After Absence This Weekend

After some heat and a break from this weekend’s UFC event due to reported scheduling conflicts, Joe Rogan will reportedly be back for the next pay-per-view MMA event.

The polarizing Spotify podcast host and UFC commentator was not working this weekend’s mixed martial arts event (UFC 271) in Houston on Saturday.

Many news sources learned of Rogan’s absence, but The Hollywood Reporter reported Rogan’s return for the next UFC event.

Representatives for ESPN and UFC did not comment on the absence.

Rogan Absence Draws Reactions

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul picked up on Rogan’s no-show. The boxer/YouTuber gave UFC president Dana White and Disney CEO Bob Chapek heat in a Tweet Friday night. Paul seemed to support Rogan in his words.

The fighter said, “So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter (Chris Cyborg) looks like a male fighter in dress and heels and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy, Mr. Chapek.”

Paul and White have sparred on social media for quite some time. Paul offered to undergo drug testing at one point, challenging White over the UFC owner’s cocaine usage.

UFC Fighter Backs Rogan

At a UFC 271 press conference Thursday before his Saturday fight, UFC champion Israel Adesanya riled up the crowd. The champ looked to defend his title against Robert Whittaker on Saturday.

Adesanya expressed support for Rogan after UFC president Dana White addressed the decision.

“First off, let me take this one. Hold up. I’m Black. I can take this one,” Adesanya said via MMA Junkie. “Look, there’s a lot of c—s in this game. There are a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf—–s I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that.”

To see an uncensored clip of Adesanya’s comments, check out his Instagram post.

Rogan’s Gotten Flack Over COVID Talk, Past Use Of Words

The 54-year-old New Jersey native had taken some heat over the past few weeks.

Starting with Neil Young, numerous musicians have asked Spotify to pull their content to respond to Rogan’s “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Fear Factor” host also took heat for using the n-word in resurfaced clips of his podcast/show.

Rogan apologized for those clips on Instagram and said those clips looked “horrible, even to me.”

But the host also called media scrutiny of his remarks a “political hit job” in a recent Tuesday podcast.

Spotify, however, is keeping Rogan on the podcast air despite the hot water. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told staff earlier this month that while the comments were “incredibly hurtful,” the podcaster would stay on its platform.